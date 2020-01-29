Brie and Nikki Bella announce that they are both pregnant

congratulations to Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella!

the Total fine The stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is waiting for her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie waits for her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. Persons He was the first to report on the news of pregnancy. This exciting news comes just under three years after Brie and Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), both WWE stars, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2017.

The news of the baby also comes only weeks after Nikki and Dancing with the stars Pro Artem announced his commitment. In early January, Nikki took Instagram to share the engagement news with his fans.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November!" Nikki wrote. "We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Along with the announcement, Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37, shared a photo of the magnificent engagement ring.