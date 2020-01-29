Brie and Nikki Bella announce that they are both pregnant

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
congratulations to Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella!
the Total fine The stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is waiting for her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie waits for her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. Persons He was the first to report on the news of pregnancy. This exciting news comes just under three years after Brie and Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), both WWE stars, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2017.
The news of the baby also comes only weeks after Nikki and Dancing with the stars Pro Artem announced his commitment. In early January, Nikki took Instagram to share the engagement news with his fans.
"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November!" Nikki wrote. "We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
Along with the announcement, Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37, shared a photo of the magnificent engagement ring.
"You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Artem wrote to Nikki. "So excited for what will come, I love you more than anything and thanks for saying yes."
Nikki and Artem became friends during season 25 of Dancing with the stars in 2017. Then they reconnected as friends after Nikki's separation in 2018 from John Cena. Then, in January 2019, a source told E! News that Nikki and Artem had updated the status of their relationship.
As for Brie, 36, and Bryan, 38, they will celebrate six years of marriage later this year. The superstar couple married in April 2014 surrounded by friends and family. In late 2019, Brie talked about her fertility problems in an interview with Health.
"We tried for eight months and I couldn't get pregnant. I was stressed and it wasn't happening," Brie shared. "There were a couple of times that I arrived so late and I was sure I was pregnant. Then, my period came and I was bleeding a lot. I think the universe was telling me something, like it's not a good time to have another baby." "
"To be honest, I would get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I heard that going from one to two changes things big. Bryan travels all the time," Brie continued. "We were talking about that, and we thought it would be amazing to see Birdie as an older sister. I just have to think about my career, does it fit now, or do I have to wait until my husband is home more?"
When Nikki was asked if they were babies, she told the store that she "definitely,quot; wants to be a mother one day, but said it is all about the moment.
"I am in this unfortunate situation in which I am 36 years old and everyone reminds me: & # 39; Your eggs, your eggs! & # 39; So I am freezing my eggs," Nikki shared. "I also discovered that I have PCOS: it kills your fertility. I have brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations and hair loss. In fact, I just found out and I'm devastated. Research, and there's no cure."
"I only pray that I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mother," Nikki added. "So yes, I feel that being a mother is my future. I'm just not sure how soon."
We are sending our love to Nikki and Brie and their growing families! Y Total fine Fans will be able to see the exact moment when the sisters learned about their pregnancies in the new season of E! series, which will be released this spring.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.