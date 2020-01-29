Brandon Williams endorses his left back at Manchester United | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7090dc41e5a028155353b6f1dd34bec611% %MINIFYHTML7090dc41e5a028155353b6f1dd34bec612%





Brandon Williams has shone for Manchester United this season

Gary Neville caused a stir with his recent comments on Brandon Williams of Manchester United. The 19-year-old, he joked, looks like someone who "would eat his opponent's nose,quot; to win a match. "You can also play football, which is always an advantage," he added.

It was a brilliant compliment, albeit a little unconventional, but there was an even greater compliment a day earlier when, for the first time this season, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo deployed Adama Traore on the left flank instead of the right for the FA Cup of his team. Repeat at Old Trafford.

Traore's speed, strength and ability make it a formidable proposal for any defender. Just ask Andrew Robertson. But the young left back of Manchester United kept him silent to such an extent in Molineux that Nuno felt compelled to change the position of his danger for his next meeting.

Williams in action against the wolves in Old Trafford

"Brandon was playing against one of the fastest and strongest ends of the Premier League, the one with the most dribbling, and he did fantastic," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the first game. "Every challenge we have put before him has addressed him head on," he added after the second.

The way Williams dealt with Traore was typical of his breakthrough. This time last year, he was not yet on a day team. Now, the academy graduate, a player who didn't even travel on the United preseason tour, seems unperturbed at the senior level. Williams usurped Luke Shaw as the left-back of first choice and seems likely to stay there.

This season has not been easy for anyone at Manchester United and there have also been difficult times for Williams.

He was taken early in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool and was sacrificed again during the loss to Burnley. But he has never been out of place. His appearance has been one of the few bright spots for Solskjaer recently. It is revealing that he was retained by the FA Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers before Wednesday's derby in Manchester at the Carabao Cup.

A teenager & # 39; as brave as a lion & # 39;

Williams faced Neal Maupay in his first start in the Premier League

Williams set the tone for what would come this season with a safe display at his first start, away from AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League in October, and there was high praise after his second, against Partizan, when he won the decisive penalty of United in The hostile surroundings of Belgrade.

"For me, Brandon was the man of the game," Solskjaer said after the 1-0 victory. "He has been fantastic in the few games he has played. The boy is not afraid, he is as brave as a lion and he got us the victory. Brandon has an absolutely great attitude. The boy will be a superior and superior player." "

Williams was equally impressive when he climbed from the Europa League to the Premier League, joining Neon Maupay of Brighton in November in the same way he did with Pedro Neto de Wolves more recently. There was an excellent goal with his weakest foot against Sheffield United. He then won a penalty in Norwich's 4-0 beating.

But it is his defensive diligence that has stood out the most. Of the 13 clean sheets of Manchester United this season, seven have come in games in which Williams has started. It is even more impressive if one considers that he has started with less than 40 percent of his matches. The figure is likely to be considerably higher at the end of the campaign.

"When you're a young player who comes to Manchester United, you have to play your own game," says former Manchester United defender Wes Brown, a player who followed the same path as Williams under Sir Alex Ferguson in the late 1990s. Sky sports.

Williams celebrates with his fellow graduate of Mason Greenwood Academy

"That's what Brandon did when he entered. All eyes were on Mason Greenwood at the time because there was a lot of expectation about him and we all knew what he was capable of since the U23, but Brandon stepped aside and shined. And that's exactly what you want

"He probably still didn't think he was ready, since he had seen him in the U23, but he came in and showed that he is more than ready. He has been more than comfortable with some of the older professionals he has played with." who have been doing it for much longer than him.

All eyes were on Mason Greenwood at the time because there was a lot of noise about him, but Brandon stepped aside and shone and that is exactly what you want. Wes Brown on Brandon Williams

"His defense is good and he advances. He probably should have had another goal in the game against Norwich, but he has settled brilliantly and that's all you can ask your young players. You just want them to settle down and do whatever they want. do in the training camp on the big stage. "

An example of academy to follow

Williams received a new long-term contract in October

There can be no doubt now that the big stage is not afraid of Williams and that he has also shown strength in adversity. His work rate is rarely low and that was particularly evident against Burnley last week when, despite having 21 minutes left to play, he made more high intensity sprints (17) than any other player on the field.

It is not surprising that Solskjaer considers it as an example for the other applicants to the club academy and is perhaps even more encouraging than Neville and Brown, two former players who know exactly what it takes to become a successful Manchester side United, see it in the same way.

"Now I am a fan, so when young people have been in the club for a long time, I love watching it," says Brown. "Brandon has caused Ole a headache in terms of selection, because every time he has played he has been excellent. Now, the other young players who see him will see him well and know that there is a possibility that they will get there too."

That matters in a club like Manchester United. A club that, despite all its current problems, recently held 4,000 consecutive games with a graduate of the academy in the team of the day. You can be sure that Brandon Williams will do whatever it takes to stay there.

