Bow Wow and Timbaland join the trend & # 39; Girl Dad & # 39; in honor of Kobe Bryant

The trend began after ESPN journalist Elle Duncan shared a powerful story about the devotion of former Los Angeles Lakers star for being the father of her four daughters.

Bow wow Y Timbaland They are among the stars who have shared their pride of being "dads", after ESPN journalist Elle Duncan made headlines with his touching tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The basketball player and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. After the tragedy, Duncan was one of those who remembered the athlete with love, and remembered once when he spoke. to Kobe about his family life and how it felt to have four daughters.

"His third daughter, Bianca, was about a year and a half at that time, so I asked him if he wanted more children," he said. "And he said his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try again for a boy, but he was jokingly worried that it was another girl."

"I thought, & # 39; Four girls, are you kidding? What would you think? How would you feel? & # 39; And, without hesitation, he said:" I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a daddy girl. "When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I guess the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved most. Being a father, being a Daddy girl. "

After the Duncan segment went viral, Bow Wow rushed to honor Kobe by sharing a moment with his eight-year-old daughter Shai Moss, adding the hashtag "#girldad" and a red-hearted emoji.

Timbaland then did the same, posting several photos with his daughter Reign and captioning: "My baby Reign #girldad".

In the meantime, Chrissy Teigen added her husband John legend to the conversation, sharing the video of Duncan's tribute on his Twitter page and writing: "The last time I remember John crying, apart from this week, was when Luna wrapped her little finger around his in the hospital when she was born It really is something magical about girls and their parents. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN. "