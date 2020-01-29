Bollywood reacts to India's victory over New Zealand today

Earlier today, Virat Kohli led the India team and achieved his third consecutive victory against New Zealand, achieving a 3-0 lead in the five-game series. It was a well deserved victory at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand fought hard against India with the game becoming super. With only 10 balls needed, India's hitman, Rohit Sharma, stepped forward and attacked six against one to put India above the line.
Shortly after the game, the patron Virat Kohli published a photo of the game with a legend that said: "This is how we do it,quot;. Anushka Sharma responded to the post with a comment that said: "Phenomenal."
Not only Virat, several Bollywood stars also took social media and praised India's brilliant display. This is what they had to say.
T3425 – INDIAINDIA INDIA .. what a victory in the super over … T20 3rd game against NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 necessary races in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 six .. UNBELIEVABLE
– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2020
What an end! @ ImRo45 you beautiful! What strikes from the #Hitman. Hard luck kiwis (players and comments team) #NZvIND
– Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 29, 2020
My man @ ImRo45 … india … india pic.twitter.com/CvVoeXP2vv
– Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) January 29, 2020
