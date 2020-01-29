BLAST Premier 2020 Series: calendar, teams, accumulated prize and how to see

%MINIFYHTML84518a9ac9ec9265d853583bcc4779d111% %MINIFYHTML84518a9ac9ec9265d853583bcc4779d112%

In September, BLAST announced its new competitive circuit CS: GO (Counter-Strike Global Offensive), BLAST Premier, a series of world tournaments with a total prize pool of $ 4,250,000.

The tournament series will begin soon with its Spring Series in London. The best esports teams from around the world will compete in the series, which runs throughout the year 2020. There are spring and autumn series along with a showdown and a global final.

“BLAST came to all teams with a proposal that is prepared to transform the industry. We believe that the BLAST approach to producing the best entertainment in its class will continue to attract large new audiences such as a global series in cool locations, innovative formats and unique experiences, "said Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality, on behalf of the 12 teams, to through Sports Observer "It was obvious to participate for all teams and players. We are excited to compete against each other."

BLAST Premier Rules

As the previous video explains, BLAST Premier will use the best 3 games in the entire series. There is also a new game system that gives any team the opportunity to qualify for both the Global Final and the two season finals.

For the spring series, there are 12 teams separated into three groups doing four teams in each group. These groups will compete one at a time within three weeks. The top six teams at the end of those three weeks will advance to the spring final.

The six teams that did not qualify have a second chance to compete in the Spring Showdown. BLAST Premier will add four additional teams to help compete in this section. The two best teams in the Spring Showdown will also compete in the spring final for a total of eight teams in the final. The fall series will follow the same format.

"We've spent months developing the right format," BLAST CEO Robbie Douek said in a statement. "A format that will create the best entertainment product for event fans and viewers around the world. We believe we have perfected that format."

According to the press release, BLAST Premier is ready to accomplish three things:

1. Improve the audience experience, in the sand and at home.

2. Tell the emotional stories behind the most important heroes and villains of electronic sports.

3. Allow the greatest variety of teams to participate in the most entertaining tournament series in the world.

How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Series

In addition to the Blast Premier YouTube channel, you can watch BLAST Premier on DAZN. DAZN is a sports streaming service that requires a subscription. New viewers can register with a 1-month subscription for $ 19.99 or a 1-year subscription for $ 99.99. Along with DAZN's live events, subscribers have access to highlights, reps, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports. In Canada, a monthly subscription is $ 20 CAD and an annual subscription is $ 150 CAD; There is also a free trial period in Canada.

BLAST Premier Spring Series teams

Clan FaZe

Team Liquid

100 thieves

Astralis

Complexity

Evil geniuses

G2 Esports

MIBR

NaVi

Cut

OG

Vitality equipment

Group A: FaZe Clan, NiP, Team Liquid, MIBR

B Group: NaVi, Vitality Team, Astralis, Complexity

Group C: 100 thieves, G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses, OG

BLAST Premier schedule

Spring series

The spring series begins January 31, 2020 in London. The three groups will compete over the next three weeks. The end date of the Spring series is February 16, 2020.

January 31: FaZe Clan vs. NiP (10:30 a.m. ET), MiBR vs. Team Liquid (2:30 p.m. ET)

The spring final is ready for June 1, 2020 in Moscow and will last three days.

Fall series

BLAST has not yet announced the start date of the Fall series.

World final

BLAST has not yet announced the start date of the World Final.

BLAST award winner

Event Prize pool Spring series $ 300,000 Spring showdown $ 325,000 End of spring $ 750,000 Fall series $ 300,000 Fall confrontation $ 325,000 End of fall $ 750,000 World final $ 1,500,000

In total, there will be $ 4,250,000 in awards for BLAST Premier.