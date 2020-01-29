Blake Lively talks about his life & # 39; crazy & # 39; with three children: & # 39; They outnumber us in number & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf556408b6d0205d635a119e04904300e11% %MINIFYHTMLf556408b6d0205d635a119e04904300e12%

The actress of & # 39; Rhythm Section & # 39; He admits that going from raising two children to three children is not easy and says: & # 39; It's like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children & # 39 ;.

Blake Lively It has become real about being the mother of three children under six. Delighted by the arrival of her third daughter with a husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress that can be seen playing Stephanie Patrick in "The rhythm section"He admitted that it was not easy to raise three young children.

When going through "Good morning america"On Tuesday, January 28, the 32-year-old actress talked about her" crazy "life." At one time, we had three [children] of four years or less, "he said in reference to 5 years – Jold James, Inez, 3 years old and his baby whose name had not yet been revealed.

Asked how it feels to go from having two children to raise three, the first "Gossip Girl"Star replied:" It's like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many children. It's very crazy. They outnumber us, and it's a lot. People say that two to three is the same, it is easy. Those people don't have three children. "He added:" It's crazy. But I `m here!"

In 2016, however, Lively has a different view of motherhood. In an interview for the August issue of Marry Claire, the "Green Lantern"The actress said:" I wanted to go to a class of Mami and I before being a mother. People really expect you to suddenly be a different woman, and I think it strips a woman's identity in a strange way, because I've always been innately maternal all my life. "

Leaving children aside, Lively has been busy promoting his new movie "The Rhythm Section." On Monday, January 27, he made his first appearance on the red carpet after giving birth to his third daughter for the New York screening of the drama directed by Reed Morano. Overflowing an old Hollywood glamor, she turned her head in a black velvet strapless dress from Dolce & Gabbana that she combined with Christian Louboutin over the knee boots and black leather gloves.