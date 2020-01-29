Blake Lively calls for the response to his "offensive,quot; movie transformation

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Do it well: Blake Lively I woke up like this.
The 32-year-old is having a busy week as she prepares for the premiere of her latest movie. The rhythm section and she stops The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the moment when his fans confused a side-by-side transformation of what it was like before and after putting on makeup for the movie.
"Hair and makeup accessories,quot; Jimmy Fallon he tells Blake, showing him an impression of his Instagram post. "Explain what is happening here."
"(The makeup artist) made this look really rude, because my family has experienced a great tragedy, and this after cleaning, but when I published it, people said & # 39; wow, Blake bravely shows how it looks before and after makeup & # 39; "said Blake, laughing, of the makeup look that artist Vivian Baker created.
Blake added: "Some people think that's how I look without makeup (pointing to the image below), which seems very offensive because it takes an hour to make me look like this."
"This also takes an hour for me to look so good," Blake added, pointing to the photo on the left.
"I am hesitating among my vanity, which is like wanting to be like & # 39; I don't really look like that! & # 39; But also being feminist and saying, & # 39; why do we expect women to wake up wearing like this? This is not realistic if you wake up so beautiful! & # 39; But I would like people to believe that I wake up looking so beautiful. "
But Blake has state looking more beautiful than ever and his last press tour shows that we are right.
On Monday, January 27, in a screening of her film at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, the actress looked sensual in a black velvet dress strapless Dolce & Gabanna hugging her figure in all places correct.
First Gossip Girl The actress complemented her impeccable look with matching black leather gloves and a pair of vintage-looking high boots.
Speaking of Gossip Girl, while talking at the premiere of her new movie, the actress confirmed that she is not "involved,quot; in the production of the next movie. Gossip Girl restart.
We can only dream Xoxo Gossip Girl.
Meanwhile, fans can see the star in action when The rhythm section Arrives in theaters on January 31, 2020.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML2f7d12c60332a3a8753027897f90247015%