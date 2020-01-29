Blake Lively calls for the response to his "offensive,quot; movie transformation

Do it well: Blake Lively I woke up like this.

The 32-year-old is having a busy week as she prepares for the premiere of her latest movie. The rhythm section and she stops The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the moment when his fans confused a side-by-side transformation of what it was like before and after putting on makeup for the movie.

"Hair and makeup accessories,quot; Jimmy Fallon he tells Blake, showing him an impression of his Instagram post. "Explain what is happening here."

"(The makeup artist) made this look really rude, because my family has experienced a great tragedy, and this after cleaning, but when I published it, people said & # 39; wow, Blake bravely shows how it looks before and after makeup & # 39; "said Blake, laughing, of the makeup look that artist Vivian Baker created.

Blake added: "Some people think that's how I look without makeup (pointing to the image below), which seems very offensive because it takes an hour to make me look like this."