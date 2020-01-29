Black Twitter reminds David Schwimmer about the existence of "Living single,quot; after suggesting a completely black or Asian reset of "Friends,quot;

You can always count on Black Twitter to express your opinion when it comes to making a statement, and on Tuesday it was no different, since they came in and defended "Living Single,quot;.

In a new interview with The GuardianDavid Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit comedy "Friends," talked about the success of the program and how the impact of the program has aged over the years. During the interview, it was mentioned that the program was part of the era before "waking up,quot; when it comes to the issue of race.

David responded and said he had always pressed for greater diversity in the day. He said: "Maybe there should be a black friend or an Asian friend. But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and then I dated African American women. That was a very conscious impulse on my part. ”

Now they will know that Twitter took the receipts to remind David that "Friends,quot; was actually a completely white version of "Living Single," which was a completely black cast. Basically reminding you that the concept already It existed before "Friends,quot; appeared in 1994.

One of the many people who reminded him of David was Erika Alexander, who played Maxine Shaw in "Living Single." She went to Twitter and said: "Hears @DavidSchwimmer @AmigosTV – Are you really telling me you've never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Welcome brother.

Hears@DavidSchwimmer @AmigosTV– Are you really telling me you've never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Welcome brother. 😉 David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian: "Maybe there should be a totally black friend or an Asian friend,quot; https://t.co/r8W1ZHBwoy – Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) January 28, 2020

In another tweet, he shared a link to an article where he compared the success of "Living Single,quot; with "Friends."

Can anyone explain to David Schwimmer that Friends was a completely white reset of the Black Living Single? https://t.co/A82J5Q3kWo – rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 28, 2020

So, do we tell you that Friends was a gentrified version of Living Single? pic.twitter.com/I8RgjaFnB0 – DearRDG (@DearRDG) January 29, 2020

Damn it, I saw TREND "LIVE ONLY,quot; and I got excited, BUT IT'S ONLY TALKING ABOUT "COLONIZERS,quot;. pic.twitter.com/julGwXbs7k – Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 29, 2020

Who is going to tell Dave that he was in the reboot of White Single from Living Single? Https://t.co/dcuRtTkKjp pic.twitter.com/ZI1XYZF1xb – Cocoa B. Ware (@RedIsNotAFlavor) January 28, 2020

The fact that Living Single is trending across the country due to that comment from David Schwimmer … When Twitter does what it is supposed to do >> – Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2020

David Schwimmer: there should be a reboot of Friends totally black or Asian … Live single: pic.twitter.com/6GKsgqEqJU – Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 28, 2020

Me watching his Twitter hand David Schwimmer his butt for pretending he didn't know or that they stole Living Single: pic.twitter.com/a1iAMZwcf6 – A picture of Henny. (@VigorousMental) January 28, 2020

David Schwimmer clearly does not know that the "totally black,quot; reboot of Friends he wanted was already done and was called Living Single … which incidentally inspired Friends pic.twitter.com/uDQz2oxqID – Joshua Chenault (@ joshuachenault1) January 28, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94