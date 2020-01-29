Black Twitter reminds David Schwimmer about the existence of "Living single,quot; after suggesting a completely black or Asian reset of "Friends,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Black Twitter reminds David Schwimmer about the existence of "Living single" after suggesting a completely black or Asian reset of "Friends"

You can always count on Black Twitter to express your opinion when it comes to making a statement, and on Tuesday it was no different, since they came in and defended "Living Single,quot;.

In a new interview with The GuardianDavid Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit comedy "Friends," talked about the success of the program and how the impact of the program has aged over the years. During the interview, it was mentioned that the program was part of the era before "waking up,quot; when it comes to the issue of race.

David responded and said he had always pressed for greater diversity in the day. He said: "Maybe there should be a black friend or an Asian friend. But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and then I dated African American women. That was a very conscious impulse on my part. ”

Now they will know that Twitter took the receipts to remind David that "Friends,quot; was actually a completely white version of "Living Single," which was a completely black cast. Basically reminding you that the concept already It existed before "Friends,quot; appeared in 1994.

One of the many people who reminded him of David was Erika Alexander, who played Maxine Shaw in "Living Single." She went to Twitter and said: "Hears @DavidSchwimmer @AmigosTV – Are you really telling me you've never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Welcome brother.

In another tweet, he shared a link to an article where he compared the success of "Living Single,quot; with "Friends."

Look what people say next:

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

%MINIFYHTMLb12a3f99811050d8640983e38804a51f11%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here