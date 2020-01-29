Blac Chyna shows her revealing red dress she used in the Grammys and quotes Kobe Bryant – People Slam Her

Blac Chyna wore a beautiful red dress revealing in the Grammys, and made sure to show it on her social media account. Check out some photos he shared of the important event.

"Beauty at its best … Grammys," subtitled one of the publications.

Some fans criticized her for proclaiming herself as a "beauty." For example, someone said: "Nothing really beautiful claims its beauty." Remember it. Be alone. & # 39;

Chyna shared another photo that she captioned with "I am living my life to the fullest, focus on the positive." #grammys & # 39;

A fan told him: ‘God bless you and your Chyna family. I am supporting you. 🙏🏽 ’

She shared another photo that she captioned with a quote from Kobe Bryant: "The most important thing is to try to inspire people so they can be great at what they want to do." Kobe Bryant. "

Some people shaded her for posting and citing Kobe at such tragic moments, but her diehard fans were here for the look and made sure to praise her.

Someone said: ‘I never expect less from you. YOU ARE ALWAYS shining and shining❤️ ’and a follower posted this:‘ You look beautiful darling😍😍🙌 I love that red dress❤️ @ blacchyna😘 ’

Another follower said: "Omg, you wore that dress that you looked so pretty ❤️❤️"

Just the other day, Chyna made headlines after getting mad at Kylie Jenner for taking Dream in Kobe's helicopter.

Following the news of the death of former Los Angeles student, Lynne Ciani, Chyna's lawyer, sent a statement to AMI alleging that Jenner took Dream in the helicopter without Blac's authorization.

It has also been revealed that Chyna and her lawyer wrote in their statement that Kylie never asked her permission to do so.

The whole Internet is living a nightmare these days, and everyone's hearts are broken after the tragic event.



