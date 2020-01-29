Blac Chyna ordered the former owner to pay $ 72K in unpaid rent

%MINIFYHTMLc05b4cd28eef053829026854c0c449bd11% %MINIFYHTMLc05b4cd28eef053829026854c0c449bd12%

Wenn

The former star of & # 39; Rob and Chyna & # 39; It is taken to court by its former owner for rescuing his lease, not paying the rent and causing damage to the rental house.

Up News Info –

Blac Chyna It is paying the former owner $ 72,000 after he allegedly rescued his lease and did not pay the rent.

The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star did not try to fight the case, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, after the owner Michael Kremerman sued her for unpaid rent and damage to the rented house."

In the default sentence, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, was ordered to reimburse Kremerman for the requested amount.

%MINIFYHTMLc05b4cd28eef053829026854c0c449bd13% %MINIFYHTMLc05b4cd28eef053829026854c0c449bd14%

The lawsuit against the star, shared by the three-year-old Dream daughter with former Rob kardashianIt was filed in April 2019, which stated that it was withdrawn from its lease agreement 5 months before, did not pay the fees and withdrew the accessories and equipment from the property.

According to the landlord, she owed $ 48,546, and he sued for that amount plus interest and attorney fees, for a total of $ 72,000.