Blac Chyna criticizes Kylie Jenner for taking the helicopter dream that killed Kobe Bryant!

Blac Chyna is furious with the aunt of his daughter, Kylie Jenner, after Kylie admitted to taking Chyna's daughter, Dream, in the same helicopter that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kylie paid tribute to the people lost in the accident, including the blue and white pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, Ara Zobayan, and revealed that he was traveling regularly with Zobayan.

Chyna, who is currently involved in an intense custody battle with Rob Kardashian, issued a statement through his lawyer.

"Chyna has realized that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, her beautiful daughter and seven other precious souls to profess her & # 39; anguish & # 39; that she and Dream had ridden in the same helicopter with the same pilot before the horrific Sunday. "What Kylie couldn't reveal was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter trip and that Chyna would never have given Kylie that permission," Lynne said. Ciani in a statement to AMI.

"No parent should know after their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission," Ciani continued.

In November, Kylie posted photos of helicopters on social media with Dream:

"He dreamed of his first helicopter trip," he wrote about a photo of Dream sitting in the helicopter. "Happy birthday girl … you are a gift."