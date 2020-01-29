Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley retires amid mental health problems | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa9e8d108d76fb65b00dfe261f9633a8a11% %MINIFYHTMLa9e8d108d76fb65b00dfe261f9633a8a12%

"The most important thing is my health and my family, my wife Leigh and my two children and, now that I have made the decision, I feel in a better place."





%MINIFYHTMLa9e8d108d76fb65b00dfe261f9633a8a13% %MINIFYHTMLa9e8d108d76fb65b00dfe261f9633a8a14% Billy Kee has fought depression, anxiety and bulimia throughout his career.

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee retired from football after a long battle with mental health problems.

The 29-year-old has spoken openly about suffering depression and anxiety after he did not return to the Sky Bet League One club for the summer preseason.

The Leicester City Academy graduate revealed that he has also struggled with bulimia throughout his career, which includes spells in Torquay United, Burton Albion, Scunthorpe United and Mansfield Town.

After Accrington agreed to terminate his contract by mutual agreement, Kee thanked the club and chose his winning goal of League Two against Luton in 2017-2018 as his highlight.

"Everyone knows my current problems with depression and anxiety and in the summer I let them know about my bulimia that has affected me since I was in Leicester," Kee told the Accrington website.

Billy Kee scored 26 goals in the 2017-18 season when Accrington won the Sky Bet League Two title

"The most important thing is my health and my family, my wife Leigh and my two children and, now that I have made the decision, I feel in a better place."

"Accrington will always have a place in my heart and I can never thank owner Andy Holt, manager John Coleman and Assistant Manager Jimmy Bell enough for everything they have done for me."

"The best moment of my football career was to score the winner in Luton in the League Two championship season and win the league. It was very special to celebrate with the owner, management, my teammates and fans."

Manager John Coleman added that Kee's health was "paramount,quot; above all else, and the forward ruled to say goodbye in Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon.

"We want to thank Billy for everything he has done, his health is paramount and we want him to recover," Coleman said.

"I classify Billy as a good friend and he is the closest person to the family as a player. I am glad he has the opportunity to say goodbye to all the efforts he has made and all the special moments he has given to fans."

The owner Andy Holt added: "In my time here, Billy has been one, if not the best player. His golden goals took us to the finish line in the winning season of the League Two championship and I was talking on the phone with him all the days during that day. " time.

"We were aware of the problems Billy had since the end of last season and for the past six and eight months we have been trying to find a solution, we knew that Billy's heart was not at this level and that he needs to find time and space and A new future for him.

"We are good friends and I am eager to have a pint with him on Saturday and wish him the best in the future. He is welcome here at any time."