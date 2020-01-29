Billie Eilish ready to offer a special performance at the Oscars 2020

The announcement of the singer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; as one of the 92nd artists of the Academy Awards comes a few days after she won five Grammy Awards.

Billie eilishThe amazing 2020 will continue with a performance at the Oscars.

Just out of his big night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26), when he won awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, the "Bad Boy" Singer has confirmed that he will play an important role in the 92 Academy Awards on February 9.

Billie also got the task of writing and recording the new theme of the James Bond movie with his producer and brother FINNES, who was named Producer of the Year at the Grammys.

It's still unclear what Eilish will do at the Oscars, but he will join Sir Elton John, Randy Newman, Cynthia Erivo, Idina MenzelY Chrissy Metz, who will sing their nominated songs.