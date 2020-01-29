Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, is engaged! See his massive diamond ring

We hear wedding bells!

Congratulations are in order for Bill gatesdaughter Jennifer Gates and her new boyfriend Nayel Nassar. The couple announced Wednesday that Nassar asked the question and the doors said yes. Gates, 23, and Nassar, an equestrian athlete, couldn't be more excited about his commitment. Both went to Instagram to show the beautiful diamond sparkler and share news with fans.

"Nayel Nassar, you are unique. He absolutely dragged me over the past weekend, surprising me in the most significant place of one of our many shared passions," he wrote next to an image of his stunned reaction. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes, a million times. AHHH!"

Nassar could not help echoing the same feelings as his wife also through his account.