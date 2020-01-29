Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer, is engaged! See his massive diamond ring

Instagram @nayelnassar
We hear wedding bells!
Congratulations are in order for Bill gatesdaughter Jennifer Gates and her new boyfriend Nayel Nassar. The couple announced Wednesday that Nassar asked the question and the doors said yes. Gates, 23, and Nassar, an equestrian athlete, couldn't be more excited about his commitment. Both went to Instagram to show the beautiful diamond sparkler and share news with fans.
"Nayel Nassar, you are unique. He absolutely dragged me over the past weekend, surprising me in the most significant place of one of our many shared passions," he wrote next to an image of his stunned reaction. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes, a million times. AHHH!"
Nassar could not help echoing the same feelings as his wife also through his account.
"He said yes! I feel like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right now," he shared. "Jenn, you're everything I could have imagined … and much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I just can't imagine mine without you anymore. I love you more than you possibly I can imagine, and thanks for making every day feel like a dream for me. This is forever! "
All his friends and fans rushed to congratulate the couple. Even, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. The actress, who is also married to a rider, left a sweet comment under Gates' post. "Oh my God! Congratulations !!!!!" She wrote for the happy couple.
Gates is also an equestrian athlete and medical student. It seems that she will be very busy during 2020. The patriarch of the Gates family and his wife. Melinda Gates They still have to share their excitement, but the couple recently celebrated their own milestone. January 1 marked 26 years of marriage for philanthropists.
"New Year's Day will always be very special for me, marking both a new year and an opportunity to celebrate marrying @thisisbillgates," Melinda posted on Instagram. "Today is 26 years old, and I'm still marveling at how full a heart can be."
Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing in life. "
Here is a life of love and happiness.
