Ben J criticizes Tinashe for becoming famous with the old legacy of Boyz's new teammate

Later in the interview, Ben J compares Tinashe and Legacy's situations with Trippie Redd, adding that women are using the Ohio rapper to become famous.

Ben J Y Legacy since New boyz They were on top of the hip-hop industry in 2009 after they released their single "You & # 39; re a Jerk". The duo continued their success collaborating later with people like Chris Brown, J ray, Teairra Mari, Dev, Hot chelle rae Y Yg but the group did not last long since they could not resolve their personal disagreements behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Ben talked about whether or not he would meet his former collaborator. "That fucking legacy isn't fucking with me," said Ben J. "I can't get him to separate from the group, I don't know how you'll get it here to do this interview."

Then he talked about how he was apparently controlled by Tinashe, with whom he left at that time. "We couldn't make Legacy do the Disney & # 39; That So So Random & # 39;. He missed it because he pretended he had a stomach virus. Food poisoning. That was silly because Tinashe told him, & # 39; That's ** childish. Don't do that. Don't do this & # 39; ", he explained.

Ben J also announced that he is not a Tinashe fan. "He wanted to stay with Tinashe and work in his career," he continued. "The legacy is a big part of why Tinashe is who she is. He produced her first complete project, filmed all her videos, but she didn't give him credit. I'm like, bruh, that's disgusting. Why do you leave your group for this? bum a ** b *** h. How did you let this bum a ** b * tch become famous with you? You're crazy, bruh. "

Later in the interview, he compared the situations with Trippie Redd, adding that women are using the rapper from Ohio to become famous. "This is how these tits are," he criticized.

He also talked about how Nick cannon at some point he approached the New Boyz but Legacy "left separately" and that's why they lost the opportunities.

On November 9, 2013, amid speculation that they separated, Ben J officially declared that they decided to separate to pursue solo careers. "We have shared our talents with the world as a duo and have had a very successful career in doing so, our songs remained on the charts and our videos always received millions and millions of organic visits on YouTube and Vevo. But after selling shows and tour around the world, we have decided that we would like to share our talents with our fans individually, "he said.