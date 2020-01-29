Azriel Clary explains the lengths that R. Kelly will create blackmail to silence women: he says he made girlfriends record child pornography!

Azriel Clary is R. Kelly's penultimate acquaintance in getting away from the relationship she started when she was a minor. In a new interview with The Sun, he reveals the efforts the singer will make to create blackmail to silence women.

Azriel claims that Kelly has girlfriends in all states, with an average of three girls per state. The aspiring singer recently spoke with The Sun and revealed the disturbing details of how he makes his girlfriends keep quiet.

She alleged that he makes them record degrading acts and sign false statements.

‘For the most part, blackmail everyone. It makes everyone do very degrading things, whether in a movie or writing it, it makes them sign it. And I think many women are ashamed or ashamed to go out for things like that because they will frame them, there are many things. He has letters from people who say they have stolen. It has letters from people who say they have been disturbed or touched by their parents or siblings or a family member. He even has people in movies abusing his nieces or younger siblings. "

She went on to say that she never did any of that, so she understands that the victims won't show up.

‘And I know that many women are too embarrassed, humiliated and ashamed to go out because this man had so much power to control them, make them bother their younger niece or bother her younger brother. Personally, if I had ever done something like that, I would be very ashamed to introduce myself. Fortunately, I have never been in that situation. But have I seen it done to other women? Yes I have. & # 39;

Clary met with her family in November. Now he is trying to recover his life in his own hands after suffering for years at the hands of the alleged predator.



