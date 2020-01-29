Azriel Clary alleges that R. Kelly often forced her and other women to do degrading things

%MINIFYHTML05a698ef09ba25fe2625c3da9cb0d25b11% %MINIFYHTML05a698ef09ba25fe2625c3da9cb0d25b12%

Azriel Clary is opening up about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her alleged ex-boyfriend R. Kelly.

Although it has been quite straightforward since he left his residence at the Trump Tower in Chicago, IIn a new interview with The Sun, Azriel Clary went into detail about the time she spent with the star in disgrace, claiming that she is just one of the many victims.

Azriel alleges that R. Kelly forced her and other women to do degrading things and even claims that some of those incidents were captured on camera. You can see a clip of the interview below and see photos shared by Azriel:

Azriel talked about other forms of alleged physical abuse by R. Kelly, claiming he used to hit her with a 12-size Air Force. She reiterated her introduction to Kelly, which she said happened when she was only 17 years old. He added that it all started with his number on a sheet of paper.

The main bomb accusation that Azriel threw was that R. Kelly has potentially hundreds of victims and that he allegedly had some of those victims in a movie abusing younger relatives on Kelly's orders.

Earlier this month, Azriel made headlines when he decided to move away from his alleged relationship with R. Kelly and did so dramatically on his birthday.

After she went live with IG to expel him, Azriel had a physical fight with another of Kelly's alleged girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, who was arrested as a result.

Since leaving R. Kelly's residence, Azriel has made peace with his family and has been doing so. talking about the alleged abuse she experienced. R. Kelly is currently locked awaiting trial on the charges of sexual abuse he faces.

We will keep you informed about any updates.