Awards Ellen DeGeneres DeAndre Arnold, the Texas teenager who refused to cut her dreadlocks, a $ 20K scholarship!

Ellen Degeneres awarded DeAndre Arnold, a Texas teenager who was told to cut her dreadlocks or else could not walk during her graduation ceremony, a $ 20,000 scholarship.

While appearing on his show, Arnold declared: “Every day I would go to school, I would be in dress code. But what happens to them is that, if they were disappointed, they would be out of the dress code.

After Ellen asked if there were girls with long hair, the senior said: "There are many girls with long hair at any school. For example, if girls can have long hair, why can't I have hair long? "

The talk show host replied: "Personally, I think you should be able to use your hair any way you like, especially if there are girls with long hair. What is the difference if the girls have long hair and if the boys have long hair? "

The student also stated that it was important to express their culture. He said: "It's really important to me because my dad is from Trinidad. I really wish the school was open to other cultures and, at least, let's try to tell you some things. Don't leave us out."

After the exchange, Alicia Keys presented her with the scholarship and declared: "I want to tell you that I couldn't believe the story when I heard it. And I am very proud of you for defending what you know is right. And I know that the school needs to do the right thing. ".

According to NBC News, “Sandy Arnold (DeAndre's mother) said after Christmas break, three months before graduation, the Barbers Hill Independent School District changed its dress code when it comes to hair. Now, the rules stipulate that "hair must be clean and well groomed,quot; and not extend to male students, at any time, under the eyebrows, earlobes or the top of a collage of T-shirts, even when It is loose.

DeAndre appeared on Wednesday's show after his story was collected across the country. Just last week it was reported that the student also dropped out of Barbers High School because the school insisted that he changed his appearance, cutting his dreadlocks.