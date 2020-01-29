Australian Open: Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe apologize for the protest of Margaret Court | Tennis news

Navratilova: "I'm sorry I broke the protocol, I had no idea that this type of protocol existed. If I had known I would have done it differently."





Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe organized a protest at the Australian Open

Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe apologized for breaking the Australian Open protocol by organizing a protest calling for the name of Margaret Court Arena to be changed.

After playing in a game of legends on Tuesday, Navratilova climbed into the referee's chair and started talking about it.

The TV broadcast was cut abruptly, but Navratilova and McEnroe then exhibited a banner made with their reading & # 39; Evonne Goolagong Arena & # 39 ;, the name they would like the stadium to adopt.

The court has been widely criticized for its public opposition to gay marriage and its incendiary statements on LGBTIQ issues, while Goolagong is a former champion of seven Grand Slam singles and pioneer in aboriginal tennis.

Navratilova's actions met with a severe reprimand from the organizers of the Australian Open, who said in a statement: "We accept the diversity, inclusion and right of people to have an opinion, as well as their right to express that opinion. .

"But the Australian Open has regulations and protocols regarding how any fan, player or guest can use our facilities, the event and the global scenario it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

"Two high profile guests have breached these protocols and we are working on this with them."

Speaking in Tennis channelFor those who work during the tournament, Navratilova said: "I got into trouble.

"I'm sorry I broke the protocol, I had no idea that this type of protocol existed. If I had known I would have done it differently.

Margaret Court should be educated about her controversial views on LGBT issues, says Rowen D'Souza, organizer of Australia's largest Glam Slam of LGBT tennis.

"But still I would have tried and made my statement, which is basically that you name buildings after what people just did on the court, but also off the court, all the work.

"I said my article. You can read my entire statement, I keep it, but I apologize for breaking the protocol. I didn't want to do that."

McEnroe apologized for his part in the protest in a statement read by the employer ESPN, saying: "It is true that I was never one to study the rule book carefully or, for that matter, even sometimes comply with the rules.

"In this case, I was not aware of the rules and protocol of Tennis Australia to issue credentials. That is why I apologize to Tennis Australia and I recognize and appreciate the great work they have done to make the Australian Open a great event to the fans, players and me. "

The court was recognized with a brief ceremony at Rod Laver Arena on Monday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Grand Slam calendar.

It shot without incident, except waving a handful of rainbow flags. Laver received a replica trophy from Laver, but he was not given a microphone to address the crowd.

