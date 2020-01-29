Australian Open 2020: five Federer-Djokovic classics before the 50th match

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will face for the 50th time in what is a historic rivalry that has repeatedly produced classic matches.

Djokovic leads his head to head 26-23, and stands at 10-6 when the greats of all time have faced each other in the majors. It is also 3-1 for Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, whose 16 major titles are four less than Federer's 20, will head to Thursday's semifinal in Melbourne (3:30 a.m. ET) as the favorite.

Before their meeting, Omnisport analyzes five of the classics they have delivered:

2010 US Open Semifinal: Djokovic (3) def. Federer (2) 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Flushing Meadows was the playground of Federer for five consecutive years until 2009, when he was surprised by Juan Martín del Potro in the final. Up to this point, he had also dominated Djokovic. But the Serbian managed to save two match points to win an exciting set of four hours and five sets that, even with Federer with only 29 years of age, would bring suggestions that the Swiss master was in decline.

Semifinal of the French Open 2011: Federer (3) def. Djokovic (2) 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

When they met at Roland Garros the following year, Djokovic was a big favorite after winning his first 41 games of 2011 incredibly, including a second major title at the Australian Open. Federer finished that race, moving his finger after his impressive victory in four sets. The year would still belong to Djokovic, and not before more drama against Federer.

United States Open Semifinal 2011: Djokovic (1) def. Federer (3) 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

After recovering from two sets to force a decision, Djokovic recovered the last four games and saved two match points to surprise Federer, and the way he saved the first lives in memory. Djokovic crushed a right-back winner that John McEnroe would describe as "one of the best shots of all time," one that even Federer had trouble accepting. Djokovic would win his third major of 2011.

Wimbledon 2014 Final: Djokovic (1) def. Federer (4) 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.

Djokovic Federer The whole club of England. Wimbledon final. They are words that sports fans dream of. Federer was in his first major decisive since 2012, while Djokovic had lost his previous three Grand Slam finals, one against Andy Murray and two against Rafael Nadal. Federer produced the return this time, coming 5-2 down and saving a match point in the room to force a decisive. But just when Federer seemed the most likely winner, Djokovic stepped forward to win an important seventh crown. The pair combined for 143 winners and only 56 unforced errors in a match that Djokovic called the "finest Grand Slam final,quot; in which he had played.

Wimbledon 2019 final: Djokovic (1) def. Federer (2) 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6 13-12 (3).

Fast forward five years and they met again, and delivered once again on the biggest stage. Federer was left with many missed opportunities after a battle that lasted four hours and 57 minutes, the longest single finals in the history of Wimbledon. Djokovic saved two match points in 8-7 in the fifth set before a tiebreaker followed, the first singles in the tournament's history. Djokovic would win the 16th Grand Slam title, getting a little closer to Federer's men's record.