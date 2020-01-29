Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk was sent home from the U19 World Cup with a monkey scratch | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML0ed6660190950aeccd90a6fe7c17510d11% %MINIFYHTML0ed6660190950aeccd90a6fe7c17510d12%

Jake Fraser-McGurk says he hopes to return to action shortly

Australian hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after a monkey scratches his face.

The 17-year-old was attacked during a team outing in a nature reserve after last week's victory over England in Kimberley and will now undergo treatment in Australia.

"We want to make sure Jake has no ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident, so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Manager of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at Cricket Australia.

"This implies that the player returns to Australia for the required treatment within the recommended seven days of the incident. We expect Jake to be available for selection shortly after completing the treatment."

Fraser-McGurk, who made his first-class debut with Victoria in November, played Tuesday's loss to India in the semifinals, but ran out of a duck without facing a ball.

The defeat of Australia ended their hopes for a fourth and first title since 2010, but they will still play two more placement matches in South Africa, which will determine their ranking in the next U19 World Cup.

Speaking about his injury, Fraser-McGurk said: "I guess it helps me get too close to the animal enclosure.

"That is a lesson learned. I hope to complete the treatment and return to the field as soon as possible."

"You would never like to leave the boys with the tournament still in progress, but I'm sure we have the team to do the job in the last two games."