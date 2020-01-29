Ashton Kutcher reveals his great Punk’d joke idea for Billie Eilish

Terence Patrick / CBS, Steve Granitz / WireImage
Long live the King of jokes!
On Tuesday, Ashton Kutcher revived his Punk & # 39; d days in The Late Late Show and shared his thoughts on the great return of the MTV prank program about Quibi. While the father of two will not have a role in the new revival, it will be presented by Possibility of the rapper, revealed how there was a joke Billie eilish If he was given the reigns and, let's say, he definitely still has some tricks up his sleeve.
"I was thinking that if I did, I would probably go find Billie Eilish or something and create a little and call him a & # 39; bad boy & # 39;". he told the host James corden. "And the idea would be that, like, the CIA appeared at home and said," Listen, we need your help with a problem we are having. Have you ever heard of (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia) Mohammad bin Salaam? "
Just wait, there is more. "And, like, then, how to force her to put, like, a cable … and say, & # 39; Her daughter is a big fan of yours & # 39;". That 70's show alum continued. "We need you to put this telephone intervention in your hotel room." And, like, take her there and make the FBI or, like, the CIA person be, like, & # 39; I'll be there and give you the signal when you're clear to do it & # 39; ".
Then, things would take a serious turn for the Grammy-winning artist. "And literally like, bring it," Ashton explained. "And the actor who plays Mohammad bin Salaam will be like, & # 39; what is this? & # 39; And then, suddenly, the persecution occurs and, like, it becomes a long-lasting thing .. For me, like, going big or going home, right? "
Before giving Chance permission to use his intricate idea, Ashton analyzed how the Punk reboot would differ from the original 2000 series, explaining that having it in a mobile transmission service first and the greater accessibility of celebrities will play important factors in taking out the high risk jokes.
"It's like these little episodes and I don't understand how they are going to make it bigger than it was," he shared. "Because it's like the day we have BeyoncéY Justin Timberlake and all this as big sharks. I don't think you can get, like & # 39; bigger stars & # 39 ;, so you would have to make bigger jokes, right? "
In fact, The ranch Star said he was not even informed that the restart was in process. "Nobody called me, nobody asked me," Ashton said, joking that he expected a production loan. "I mean, I love Chance the Rapper. I think it's amazing. I didn't even know what was happening … I realized that I was leafing through the news on the phone. I thought, & # 39; Oh, they & # 39; are you doing Punk & # 39; d! "
Watch Ashton unpack his elaborate joke for Billie in the fun video above!
