Ashton Kutcher reveals his great Punk’d joke idea for Billie Eilish

Long live the King of jokes!

On Tuesday, Ashton Kutcher revived his Punk & # 39; d days in The Late Late Show and shared his thoughts on the great return of the MTV prank program about Quibi. While the father of two will not have a role in the new revival, it will be presented by Possibility of the rapper, revealed how there was a joke Billie eilish If he was given the reigns and, let's say, he definitely still has some tricks up his sleeve.

"I was thinking that if I did, I would probably go find Billie Eilish or something and create a little and call him a & # 39; bad boy & # 39;". he told the host James corden. "And the idea would be that, like, the CIA appeared at home and said," Listen, we need your help with a problem we are having. Have you ever heard of (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia) Mohammad bin Salaam? "