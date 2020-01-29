As the coronavirus explodes in China, countries struggle to control its spread

Australians returning home from Wuhan, China, will be quarantined on an island for two weeks. The Americans, also evacuated from Wuhan, will be "temporarily housed,quot; at an air base in California. And in South Korea, the police have been empowered to detain people who refuse to be quarantined.

For countries outside of China, the time to prevent an epidemic is now, when the cases are few and can be isolated. They are trying to seize the moment to protect themselves against the outbreak of coronavirus, which has reached all the provinces of China, making more than 6,000 people sick and killing more than 130.

More than a dozen countries with a handful of cases, including the United States, are isolating patients and monitoring their contacts, as well as selecting travelers from China and urging people to postpone travel there.

But if this virus can be contained depends on factors still unknown, such as how contagious it is and when, in the course of the infection, the virus begins to spread.