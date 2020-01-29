As the coronavirus explodes in China, countries struggle to control its spread

Australians returning home from Wuhan, China, will be quarantined on an island for two weeks. The Americans, also evacuated from Wuhan, will be "temporarily housed,quot; at an air base in California. And in South Korea, the police have been empowered to detain people who refuse to be quarantined.
For countries outside of China, the time to prevent an epidemic is now, when the cases are few and can be isolated. They are trying to seize the moment to protect themselves against the outbreak of coronavirus, which has reached all the provinces of China, making more than 6,000 people sick and killing more than 130.
More than a dozen countries with a handful of cases, including the United States, are isolating patients and monitoring their contacts, as well as selecting travelers from China and urging people to postpone travel there.
But if this virus can be contained depends on factors still unknown, such as how contagious it is and when, in the course of the infection, the virus begins to spread.
China, with almost 1.4 billion people, is the most populous nation on Earth, and has taken extreme measures to try to stop the disease, first reported in December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million. The government has stopped traveling in and out of that city and its surroundings, effectively blocking tens of millions of people.
"The fact that to date we have only seen 68 cases outside of China and no death is due in large part to the extraordinary steps the government has taken to prevent the export of cases," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organization, said in a press conference on Wednesday.
But the disease has spread everywhere in China and, with an extensive world trip by its citizens, especially during the celebration of the Lunar New Year, countries everywhere are preparing for the arrival of more new cases.
Transmission from person to person is happening, and cases have appeared in several countries with people who have not visited China. In mentioning those cases, Dr. Tedros said that the potential for further worldwide spread was one of the reasons he had asked the W.H.O. to meet again on Thursday to decide whether to declare the epidemic a public health emergency of international concern. The committee met twice last week but it was He split over whether to declare an emergency, saying he didn't have enough information to decide.
"I think things will get worse before they get better," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, said in a statement. Podcast published Tuesday by the medical journal JAMA.
If China can contain its outbreak in some way, and if other countries with cases can prevent sustained transmission, Dr. Fauci said it might be possible to end the outbreak, as the coronavirus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003 was eliminated. .
"But it's going to be a real tightrope ride, because if it becomes so expansive, it won't disappear like the SARS did," he said. “I think the next four or five weeks will be critical. It will begin to peak and enter a recession, or it will explode into a global outbreak. "
Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview that he thought it would be clear in a few days if the outbreak could be contained.
"If we see a widespread transmission, thousands or tens of thousands of infections in the community, I don't see how it is controlled," said Dr. Frieden. "On the other hand, if we see a situation similar to SARS, where with incredible effort they were able to isolate people, reduce the spread, then we are in a containment situation."
A particular concern is the possibility that the virus can wreak havoc in Africa, where possible cases are being investigated.
"We are very concerned about Africa because some of the least prepared countries for outbreaks are in Africa," said Dr. Frieden, adding: "We know that the systems there to find and stop it are weaker there than elsewhere."
If efforts to contain an outbreak fail, public health authorities will focus on "mitigation,quot;: treat the disease and try to minimize the damage it causes to people and communities.
"It's a worrying situation in China," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Wednesday in an interview. "It looks more like a mitigation strategy than a control strategy that China has moved to."
The United States still has the opportunity to avoid China's fate, he said.
"We still have only five cases, and we can really take aggressive measures around those cases," said Dr. Messonnier. "We are trying to contain the disease and, being aggressive, we hope to learn more about what it takes to contain it."
The five patients have hundreds of contacts. Some are being tested for the virus, and the results can help researchers understand how the disease is transmitted. The C.D.C. It is also monitoring more than 100 "patients under investigation," some with cough or fever who have been in Wuhan or have had contact with a patient.
But if the case count increased exponentially, said Dr. Messonnier, it would be difficult to continue concerted containment efforts. The C.D.C. It is already being prepared if the approach needs to evolve towards mitigation strategies such as closing schools, preventing public meetings and helping hospitals prepare for an increase in cases.
A worrying question is whether infected people can start spreading the virus before they get sick. Chinese health officials have said they believe such a transmission has taken place. If it happened frequently, it could make stopping an outbreak much more difficult.
The reason is that the first step in stopping outbreaks has traditionally been to identify people who are sick and then prevent them from infecting others, usually isolating them. But that approach will not work as well if people without any symptoms already transmit the disease.
Health officials in the United States said they had not seen data from China to support that claim, nor any evidence that people without symptoms had spread the disease in the United States. The five patients in the United States had visited Wuhan, and so far none of their contacts have become ill or tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Fauci said the epidemics are fed by people with symptoms, such as sneezing and coughing, who help spray the virus, and not by those without symptoms, even if some of them can transmit the virus. Dr. Frieden said that if asymptomatic people transmit a virus, sick patients are likely to spread much more.
Researchers say that people with colds or flu can transmit viruses for a day or two before they get sick, but it is not known what role the outbreaks play.
In any case, the flu spreads throughout the world every year, infecting tens of millions of people.
And the spread of the new coronavirus is beginning to resemble that of seasonal flu, said Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
"I think we have to review what model we are really using, and I think that really during the last week and a half we have approached the influenza model," said Dr. Osterholm. “Trying to stop influenza in a community without a vaccine is like trying to stop the wind. I don't know how we are going to stop this. "
He added: "The only thing that operates in our favor is that at least it doesn't seem to be as serious as the SARS or the MERS."
Among patients with Wuhan's coronavirus, about 20 percent have become seriously ill and the rest have a mild illness, W.H.O. He said at a press conference on Wednesday. So far, the mortality rate seems to be around 2 percent, but that is still not certain. Those who die tend to be older people with underlying ailments. The median age of the first 425 patients in China was 59, and slightly more than half were men, according to a report published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.
Diseases caused by related coronaviruses are more deadly: SARS killed 10 percent and MERS about 35 percent.
But if the new virus spreads further and a 2 percent mortality rate continues, the number of deaths could be considerable. Seasonal flu, with a much lower overall mortality rate of 0.1 percent, kills more than half a million people worldwide each year. At least 8,200 people in the United States have died during this flu season, according to estimates by C.D.C.
