Arushi Sharma talks about working with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Imtiaz Ali's love, Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, will also make Arushi Sharma play an important role apart from Sara. Arushi is super excited to be chosen as the protagonist in the direction of Imtiaz Ali. Arushi has worked with Imtiaz Ali before in the 2015 launch of Tamasha.

Speaking to a newspaper, Arushi shared that she was from Himachal Pradesh, that she doesn't have an active theater scene. Imtiaz Ali visited his university in Shimla for the recording of his film, Tamasha. She went to an audition for the role of Sanjukta in the movie and that's where it all began. She said: "Engineering universities are usually boring. I became popular after working with Ranbir Kapoor."

When working with Kartik Aaryan, Arushi said: "Even he is an engineer, it was like meeting an old friend. He is an actor, who is always trying to improve his trade and a good cast partner, who raised my performance. He can stay focused even in chaos, I can't. "

Arushi even shot with Sara. Speaking of her, she said: "She has a lot of energy and is involved in all aspects of movie making." Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to launch on February 14, 2020.