Ariel Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward, posts PDA photos with his "bunny,quot; on his birthday!

While there are generally not a couple of photos of Ariel Winter and his man, Luke Benward on their social media platforms, Luke made an exception on the birthday of his actress girlfriend and published not one, but two! The photos showed the couple packing the PDA and it really seemed that they couldn't get their hands off of it!

The photos were published separately, in Luke's IG Stories, the first shows the couple on the beach, hugging each other.

Next to this first click, the man wrote: "Happy birthday Bunny !!!!!!" Aww …

As for the second, it seemed even more intimate since they looked deeply into each other's eyes while they were at a 2019 year-end party.

"You're a dream," Luke wrote in this second photo, making it look like that was exactly what was going through his head at the exact moment the photo was taken.

In response, Ariel re-published the photos in her own Instagram stories, but not before editing in a variety of romantic and cute emojis and GIFs, including hearts, and even an animation of Lady and the Tramp!

Earlier, insider information shared through HollywoodLife that & # 39; Luke and Ariel have been close friends and have run in the same squad since at least the end of 2016 / beginning of 2017. When they were seen in October during that dinner at Studio City, things were not serious but that has changed dramatically in the last two months. "

While at that time they apparently did not yet have to formalize that they were dating, "it is assumed quite because no one is dating anyone else and they spend almost all of their free time together."

Perhaps, meanwhile, they have had "the conversation,quot; as they seem much more serious with each other, romantically.



