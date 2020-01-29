Ariel Winter becomes Instagram official with new boyfriend Luke Benward

The actress of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Confirms rumors of romance with her new boyfriend on Instagram by celebrating her 22nd birthday with a public display of affection.

"Modern Family"star Ariel Winter celebrates his 22nd birthday confirming his relationship with the actor Luke Benward.

The actress, who recently separated from her three-year-old boyfriend. Levi meaden, she took Instagram to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 by sharing images of herself with Benward as part of a new post, in which he says: "Happy Birthday Bunny! You're a dream!"

One photo captures the couple enjoying a day at the beach, while another shows them celebrating New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019.

"You are a dream," he captioned the photo with an emoji at heart.

Winter has been linked to Benward since December, just two months after she ended her romance with Meaden.