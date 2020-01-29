Ariana Grande dazzled in Colombian emeralds and Givenchy haute couture in the Grammys

%MINIFYHTMLbd5964f95721ec1535265a674ef1cad611% %MINIFYHTMLbd5964f95721ec1535265a674ef1cad612%

Ariana Grande dazzled at the Grammy Awards and wore three outfits. When he performed on stage, he chose an Givenchy Haute Couture emerald green dress that he combined with a pair of opera gloves and Colombian emerald jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. Givenchy shared several photos of Ariana at the event and it looked impressive. His fans instantly went to social networks to share how beautiful he looked. Of the three dresses Ariana wore, many declared that they preferred Givenchy's dress. Mimi Cuttrell designed Ariana Grande for the awards ceremony and did not disappoint her.

Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, designed the dress that is getting excellent reviews worldwide. All the dresses Ariana wore were too big and complete, but her Givenchy dress was the only one that consisted of such a bold and vibrant color.

Most notable in Ariana's outfit were her large earrings and necklace of Colombian emeralds and diamonds. Lorraine Schwartz designed the jewels. Although he shared a video and a photo with the big gems, he didn't say how many carats they were.

You can see several photos that the Givenchy official shared with Ariana Grande de los Grammys below.

Clare Waight Keller shared a second photo with Ariana in the magnificent set. In the photo she shared, Ariana was lying on her back with her hands resting on her shoulders. Ariana wore a tall blonde ponytail and her makeup was perfect. The reclined position showed Ariana's jewels. You can see the image that Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller shared on her official Instagram account below.

Here is a close-up of the jewels that Lorraine Schwartz shared with her followers. Lorraine's jewelry is a favorite of many celebrities such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Blake Lively, Lizzo, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Hyland, La La Anthony, Nicole Scherzinger and more.

You can see the jewels that Ariana Grande took to the Grammys below.

Lorraine shared some more photos and videos of Ariana that showed the jewels and magnified how impressive the 26-year-old singer and actress really is.

What do you think about the Givenchy couture dress by Ariana Grande?

Do you like the color in it along with the jewels of Colombian emeralds?



