Ari Shaffir fell for the talent agency after "joking,quot; that Kobe Bryant "died 23 years too late,quot;

Ari Shaffir was just making a "joke,quot; that was for him and that could have cost him his entire career. After the devastating news of Kobe Bryant's death, Ari turned to social media to make some comments that were not well received by fans of the basketball player or his talent agency.

Shortly after the death of the NBA legend was announced, Ari posted a video saying: ‘Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. It came out with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy encouraging the Lakers more than they don't like rape. Big congratulations to the hero who forgot to spend his helicopter. I hate the Lakers. What a great day! #F *** thelakers ".

Then he tried to save his face claiming he was hacked.

The next day, he made the joke that he had a terrible taste but insists that it was something he did when any celebrity died. He tried to soften the blow by explaining that he made the comments before discovering that Kobe's daughter and seven other people were in the helicopter.

In a long Instagram post, Shaffir wrote, in part: ‘Every time a dear celebrity dies, I post some horrible things about them. I've been doing it for years. I like to destroy gods. And just when a famous person dies, he is being more adored. So, in response to all the outpouring of sympathy in social networks, I publish something vile. It's just a joke. I really don't hate any of the people. "

His talent agency, Aqua Talent Agency, has left him as a client.

In addition to receiving hate on social media, fans have been calling bomb threats at comedy clubs where action is scheduled.

