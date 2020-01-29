Archie Manning believes that Joe Burrow & # 39; check all boxes & # 39; to see the greatness of the next level

LSU Field Marshal Joe Burrow's storybook career ended with a final honor that will forever link him to the state of Louisiana.

Burrow was selected as the winner of the Manning Prize in 2019, presented by the Sugar Bowl, voted by national writers and each of the Mannings, and presented to the best quarterback of college football.

Manning presented the prize to Burrow on Wednesday. It is the last honor that Burrow claimed after winning the Heisman Trophy and SN Player of the Year honors, among many others. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record, culminating in a 42-25 victory against Clemson in the college football game, while passing through 5,671 yards and representing 65 total touchdowns.

"Every time you can be mentioned in the same sentence as the Manning family, you take a deep breath and reflect on that because those are the kids you grew up watching and idolizing," said Burrow. "It has been amazing to meet that family, and they have been very good to me."

Burrow served as an advisor at Manning Passing Academy last summer after his first season with the Tigers. And, in the last year, he developed a connection with the most recognized football family in Louisiana.

"They have been amazing to me," Burrow said. "Peyton has sent me text messages a couple of times just to register, and Archie has sent me text messages almost every week. That means a lot to me."

Peyton Manning (1998) and Eli Manning (2004) were selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow seems like a good bet to follow in his footsteps with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Archie Manning, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, sees similar qualities in his children and Burrow.

"Joe ticks all the boxes," Manning said. "I think that to be successful in the National Football League, first of all you must have a good cerebral approach to the game. Some understand it. Some do not last. Joe gets it. He has played in a very sophisticated offensive in LSU."

Manning said that Burrow is also accurate, mobile and has football experience, dating back to his father Jimmy, who was part of a goal line position in Nebraska's 13-10 victory at the Sugar Bowl. 1974. In Manning's opinion, that should lead to more awards for Burrow at the next level.

"I think he will have a long, outstanding and excellent career in professional football," he said.