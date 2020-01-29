Anger in Palestine over Trump's plan, but protests see low participation | News

%MINIFYHTML910a67c4f86eb9176b1679481b3dc48811% %MINIFYHTML910a67c4f86eb9176b1679481b3dc48812%

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – A day after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his Middle East plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calls for the mobilization of several Palestinian factions have been ignored.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas promised popular mobilizations against the agreement, as groups such as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas, which has ruled the occupied Gaza Strip since 2007, called for mass protests.

But while the Palestinians were angry over Trump's announcement on Tuesday, and some referred to him as "a new Balfour Declaration," many dismissed the US-Israeli announcement as "nothing new."

"The announcement brought us a lot of anger and disappointment," said Maan Musatafa, a 39-year-old taxi driver in the occupied West Bank.

"But the reality is that we have been living under this agreement and under Israeli de facto occupation for decades. So, the announcement was neither new nor shocking," he told Al Jazeera.

Seif Abdo, a 27-year-old student from East Jerusalem, agreed: "Nothing is new. Nothing has changed. It is already our reality."

"Trump has already recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moved the US embassy there and implemented Israeli law in the Jordan Valley and the Golan Heights," he added.

Trump's plan calls for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict and a four-year freeze on the construction of a new Israeli settlement, during which the details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated.

He suggests Jerusalem as the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel, while promising the Palestinians a state of their own and a new capital in East Jerusalem. This proposal had been rejected by the Palestinians in the past.

For many Palestinians, the four-year window meant that the plan did not have an immediate effect, one of the reasons why Wednesday's protests had low participation.

"Going to the streets will not change much. We are not taking this agreement seriously, especially since it will not take effect immediately," said Sami Fawzi, a 55-year-old businessman in Ramallah.

"We are still four years old. Who knows what will happen?"

Despite his apparent sense of apathy, Fawzi promised that the Palestinians will fight the plan. "Palestine is not for sale. Especially when it comes to Jerusalem. That is a red line."

Sporadic protests

Despite the low participation in Palestinian cities amid a strong Israeli security presence, sporadic protests broke out in the occupied West Bank.

Raising Palestinian flags, dozens of people gathered in the city of Tubas, in the Jordan Valley of the West Bank.

A large contingent of Israeli security forces, deployed in the area since Tuesday, responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, witnesses told Al Jazeera.

Israeli forces also closed the roads leading to the Jordan Valley and stopped buses carrying protesters from the West Bank to the area, witnesses said.

In Bayt Lahm, a small group of Palestinians gathered in the streets early in the afternoon to denounce the plan, and some burned the flag of the United States and photos of Trump.

Another small protest was made by school students in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm.

At least 41 people were injured in small-scale clashes after Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas in the Jordan Valley, the Al-Orub and Tulkarm refugee camp, the Red Cross said in a statement.

Palestinian students protest against Trump's plan for the Middle East in the occupied Gaza Strip (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (Reuters)

& # 39; Do not trust the Palestinian leadership & # 39;

Palestinian academic Khalil al-Tafakji told Al Jazeera that the low participation in the streets was due to lack of trust between the Palestinian people and their leadership.

"There is no trust between the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership," said Tafakji. "They feel that even if they protest, their leadership could sell them and accept the agreement in a few weeks."

According to Yara Hawari, a senior member of the Palestinian policy network, Al-Shabaka, the lack of mobilization was due to the announcement by the United States and Israel to be "simply an articulation of a policy that has already been under way."

She said that political mobilization has often proved costly for Palestinians, fearing that the Israeli repercussions will be another cause behind low participation.

"We have seen in Gaza what happens when the masses of Palestinians demand their rights in accordance with international law. They face brutal violence," Hawari said.

Political mobilization

Even so, the Palestinian Authority has promised to act, calling for an Arab League emergency summit that, according to the AP, will be held in Cairo on Saturday, while another meeting with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICO) is scheduled for Monday.

The AP also said it will meet with Hamas leadership in Gaza next week to discuss a joint plan to oppose the agreement.

"The agreement has no contact with reality or with international law. We have asked the Arab League and the European Union to support us," said Nabil Shaath, senior advisor to the Palestinian president.

"We expect a popular action on the street, but it will take time. It is a long-term battle. And people will not mobilize until we (the politicians) do our part," Shaath said.