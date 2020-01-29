Alicia Keys recalls that she learned of Kobe Bryant's death before the Grammys

The show must go on.

During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Alicia Keys opened about the moment he discovered that Kobe Bryant He had died on Sunday. A few hours before she took the stage at the Staples Center to organize the 2020 Grammys, the "Underdog,quot; singer explained how her emotional tribute to the deceased athlete joined so quickly.

"Well, I mean, we were all going crazy because obviously, hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter (Gianna Bryant, 13) it was so tragic, "he told the host Ellen Degeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, to this day."

"So, I think it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else," Alicia continued. "And we had to really discover how we can properly honor him in his house tonight (with) everyone who loves him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and they have felt so devastated at that time. We couldn't,quot; You know, we had to do that correctly. "