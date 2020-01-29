Alicia Keys recalls that she learned of Kobe Bryant's death before the Grammys

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros., Aurora Rose / Shutterstock
The show must go on.
During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Alicia Keys opened about the moment he discovered that Kobe Bryant He had died on Sunday. A few hours before she took the stage at the Staples Center to organize the 2020 Grammys, the "Underdog,quot; singer explained how her emotional tribute to the deceased athlete joined so quickly.
"Well, I mean, we were all going crazy because obviously, hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter (Gianna Bryant, 13) it was so tragic, "he told the host Ellen Degeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, to this day."
"So, I think it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else," Alicia continued. "And we had to really discover how we can properly honor him in his house tonight (with) everyone who loves him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and they have felt so devastated at that time. We couldn't,quot; You know, we had to do that correctly. "
As he addressed the afflicted crowd of Grammys, Alicia took a moment to honor Kobe with a few words. "Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they are in our hearts, they are in our prayers," he said in the awards ceremony. "You are in this building, and I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and keep them inside you, keep them inside you and share our strength and our support with their families."
But to find the strength to lead the audience and viewers in such an emotional tribute, the Grammy-winning artist said she had to first process her own emotions. Wanting to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend in the right way with the right song, she and Boyz II Men joined forces to make a moving version of their song "It & # 39; s So Hard to Goodbye to Yesterday,quot;.
"I was literally behind the scenes and played my meditation music," Alicia recalled. "I was just thinking and I called some of my closest people who helped me, you know, really finding the truth at that time and … it turned out that Boyz II Men was already there that night and we wanted to do something special (and) create something that feels like it's the right thing to do. "
"And we united it and it was simply beautiful. It was like that magic that happens when necessary," he continued. "It was a lot, but I felt very honored to share that moment with all of us. With the whole world. That together we could go through something that hurt so much together and I feel really honored to have been there with you at that time."
After receiving praise from Ellen for her attentive and relevant tribute, the duo talked about Alicia's next album. Alicia, which the singer of "Girl on Fire,quot; admitted is her most personal album to date.
"In truth, I realized that it had never been so complete," he shared. "And I've never been completely Alice of who I am at the moment and I really enjoy knowing myself in a way that maybe I haven't been brave enough before, or I just haven't really understood the nuances of what makes us all. about us ".
She added: "So, this music really reflects everything about me and I feel it's the first time I can really call this album Alicia because I'm finally much closer than I am."
Alicia It falls on March 20.
