Alexander Zverev defeats Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open to reach the first major semifinal | Tennis news

Zverev will face Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, with the winner playing Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer in the final





Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open and reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.

The 22-year-old German entered the clash without losing a set and beat the 2014 champion 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2.

After being criticized for his poor performance in slams, there is a certain irony that Zverev's breakthrough came in a tournament where expectations were probably the lowest.

"It feels amazing, I don't know what to say," Zverev said. "I did well in other tournaments, I won Masters, I won the World Tour finals but I could never break that barrier in the Grand Slams."

"You can't imagine what this means to me and I hope it is the first of many."

Zverev had a difficult 2019 and arrived in Melbourne with his service seemingly in crisis and after losing his three games playing for Germany in the ATP Cup.

But his service has been restarted here and has shown the kind of efficiency that had proved difficult to achieve in the biggest tournaments.

He won only 11 points in the first set against the 2014 champion Wawrinka, who felt that his victory in the quarterfinals over Daniil Medvedev was the best he had played since knee surgery two and a half years ago.

That was in five exhausting sets and this was perhaps a game too far away, with the Swiss veteran unable to keep up while Zverev advanced to a semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem.

The seventh seed is now only two victories away from being able to deliver on its promise to donate its full cash prize to forest fire relief efforts in case it continues to lift the trophy.

