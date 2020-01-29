Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, uses number 24

%MINIFYHTML08f89aa1a0e353eea02cf0b13693cf1f11% %MINIFYHTML08f89aa1a0e353eea02cf0b13693cf1f12%

On Wednesday, No. 8 once again became No. 24.

During the warm-up exercises, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin paid tribute to the late great Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant by wearing 24 on his shirt before the team's competition against the Nashville Predators.

%MINIFYHTML08f89aa1a0e353eea02cf0b13693cf1f13% %MINIFYHTML08f89aa1a0e353eea02cf0b13693cf1f14%

Only a few days before, a solemn shake Ovechkin stood before the members of the media discussing the death of Bryant, whom he had met sometimes.

"I hoped it wasn't true," said Ovechkin. "He always treated me well when he saw me. It was difficult, it was a legend in the world of basketball, all over the world. It's hard, I still can't believe it."

Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Seven other passengers died, including John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife and daughter.

The jersey will be signed and auctioned for the benefit of the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. Before the game, the Capitals also maintained a moment of silence of eight seconds in honor of Bryant.