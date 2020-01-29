Akshay Kumar demonstrates why he is the King of jokes once again

Akshay Kumar enjoys an accidental career at the box office. In addition to his professionalism, what those who work closely with him enjoy are his jokes. Recently, a video on Instagram went viral where we see Akshay Kumar coming out of a jetty to his car. In the middle of the media frenzy, Akshay walked gently toward his walk. Suddenly, the actor is seen alerting a photographer asking him to be careful. Then he seems to run towards him in an attempt to save him for danger. Actually, that was just a joke made by Akshay Kumar, who left the photographers and him laughing.

From the labor point of view, Akshay has some big budget movies lined up starting with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. Then comes Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, followed by Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom and then the YRF vintage film Prithviraj Chauhan. Well, this year, like the last one, it seems to be a blow to Akki. You do not agree