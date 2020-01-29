After Nikki and Brie's pregnancy announcement, Nikki adds "It's something I've dreamed of all my life,quot;

Ashley Mitchell reported earlier today that Brie and Nikki Bella got pregnant by chance at the same time. This Wednesday, the two professional wrestling sisters announced that they were both going to have a baby.

Coincidentally, their respective expiration dates are also disturbingly close. In fact, they are only two weeks apart. During his conversation with People Magazine, Brie noticed how strange it would seem to the public as if it were a joke.

In addition, Bella explained that it was a coincidence and that they never planned to get pregnant at the same time. The 36-year-old woman added, "it was a total surprise." As most know, this is their first baby with Artem Chigvintsev, their fiance.

The couple announced their commitment and declared that they had engaged in France in November last year. According to Nikki, he began to feel that he needed to have a pregnancy test while doing yoga one day.

According to Nikki, when he found out, he didn't want to tell Artem, because he needed a moment to reflect and consider how he felt. As fighter fans know, Nikki once considered marrying John Cena, with whom he often disagreed with the issue of having children.

Cena, 42, then changed his mind, but then separated. At that point, it was too late. Nikki told People Magazine that it was a point of dispute between them to the extent that she could not imagine herself as a mother.

Nikki explained that he had always been a family oriented person, and that the idea of ​​not being a mother was simply too much for her. She knew in her heart that it was the wrong choice to go without being a mother.

For years, the fighter explained, she has wanted to raise a child and show her babies all the great aspects of life and how to behave in the world. "It's something I've dreamed all my life," explained the athlete.

Ad

As fans of the two sisters know, family values ​​are an important part of their lives, which one can easily see by their own relationship.



Post views:

0 0