After his Grammys sweep, Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars 2020

Making history.

2020 has an incredible beginning for musician Billie eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammy and breaking the record, it has just been announced that the musician will now take the stage at the Oscars 2020 next month. "Are you ready?" The Academy wrote in a tweet. "@Billieeilish will take the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC."

The musician posted the same ad on his account, and simply captioned it with a smiling face. There is no doubt that Billie still delights in all the excitement of winning five Grammys, and one for the Best New Artist, nothing less. He has been publishing non-stop about the great achievement and, it seems, is absolutely surprised by his great achievements.

"FIVE YOU ARE KIDDING,quot;, captioned a sweet photo of her with the five awards. It is safe to say that he is having a great time so far. She will share her stage with some other familiar faces that have already been announced as artists for the night.