Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attacks at checkpoints | Afghanistan News

At least 13 Afghan security forces were killed and several more injured after Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints in the northern province of Kunduz, officials said Wednesday.

Eight soldiers and at least four policemen were injured in the night assault, while three others were captured by Taliban fighters, provincial councilor Safiullah Amiri and Aminullah Aydin told dpa news agency.

The fighters launched the attack from various directions at security checkpoints in the Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz on Tuesday around midnight. The fighting continued until early Wednesday, said district governor Saduddin Sayyed.

Sayyed also confirmed that the Taliban confiscated weapons, but said control points were now again under the control of government forces.

The attack came a day after at least 11 policemen died and six others were injured in an attack carried out by the armed group in the capital of Baghlan province.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces of Afghanistan, where the Taliban have a large presence and regularly carry out attacks against government forces.

The new wave of attacks against Afghan forces came while the United States Special Envoy for the Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, is in Brussels to update NATO officials in the recently relaunched talks between the United States and the Taliban. .

The United States has committed itself to the Taliban, who have waged an armed rebellion since it was overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2001. The US military action came after the September 2001 attacks.

But amid talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began for the first time almost two years ago, violence has increased with the increasing number of civilian deaths. Both the West-backed government and the Taliban have been blamed for the deaths.

Last year, US forces dropped a record number of bombs in Afghanistan.