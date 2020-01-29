Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico was found dead | News

%MINIFYHTMLd5596b4351ba0c6d5b53547001c04e9911% %MINIFYHTMLd5596b4351ba0c6d5b53547001c04e9912%

Environmental activist Homero Gómez, who fought to protect the famous monarch butterfly, was found dead in the state of Michoacán, in western Mexico, a local authority said Wednesday, two weeks after his disappearance.

It was not immediately clear how Gomez had died, but his disappearance sparked a protest in an increasingly violent country where activists are threatened, harmed or even killed as a result of their work.

Plus:

The Michoacán State Human Rights Commission reported its disappearance on January 13 when the commission official, Mayte Cardona, told Reuters that "he was probably hurting the interests of people who enter the area illegally."

%MINIFYHTMLd5596b4351ba0c6d5b53547001c04e9913% %MINIFYHTMLd5596b4351ba0c6d5b53547001c04e9914%

The attorney general of Michoacán confirmed the death of Gómez.

A source from the state prosecutor's office, who refused to be named, told Reuters that the cause of death had not been determined, but that an initial review had found no signs of torture.

The activists said his death could be related to disputes over illegal logging, water or income from visitor fees.

Homero Aridjis, an environmentalist and poet who has long defended the butterfly reserve, described Gomez's death as "worrying."

The number of monarch butterflies in 2014 is the lowest since 1995

"If they can kidnap and kill the people who work for the reserves, who will defend the environment in Mexico?" Aridjis said.

Urging the protection of their habitat, the El Rosario Ocampo Michoacán reserve, Gómez became better known among Mexicans for posting fascinating videos and photos of orange and black butterflies on social networks.

Millions of these butterflies make a trip of 2,000 miles (3,220 kilometers) each year from Canada to winter in the warmest climate of central Mexico. However, insects face new challenges related to extreme weather and habitat change.

The state of Michoacán is home to the largest monarch butterfly reserve in the country, a World Heritage Site, as well as many bands of rival drug traffickers struggling to control smuggling routes through the often arid terrain to the Pacific and the interior of the country. .

Butterflies need a healthy tree cover to protect them from rain and cold weather.

Mexico has repressed illegal logging, which was once a great threat to the reserves, but has fallen to approximately one third of last year's level. But there have been reports of a greater "salvage,quot; felling of supposedly sick trees.

Water disputes in mountain springs have also occurred in the region, and avocado planters have coveted the area for a long time, which has almost ideal growing conditions for the valuable fruit.