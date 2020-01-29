According to reports, Braunwyn Windham-Burke will be the new star of RHOC after the departure of Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson

Out the OG, in the rookie! Vicki Gunvalson will not be happy to discover that the new star of Royal Housewives of Orange County in season 15 it will be Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Now that OG of the OC has announced that it will leave the program after 14 seasons, and Tamra Judge will also leave after 12 seasons, Windham-Burke will be the new face of Orange County.

During his first season in RHOCWindham-Burke squeezed Gunvalson's gears so much that the two got into him during the 14th season meeting. Gunvalson called Windham-Burke "crap,quot; because he didn't like the mother of seven sharing a kiss with Judge in front of the Bravo cameras.

Gunvalson yelled at Windham-Burke, telling him to do those things off camera. She said she started RHOC, and "we don't do that." But it seems that Windham-Burke will laugh for the last time, since she is the new star of the show and Gunvalson is gone.

According to Online radar, Gunvalson and the judge resigned RHOC due to their degradation of the full-time status to friends of the program and massive salary cuts. Bravo is ready to take the show in a new direction and "skew younger." Windham-Burke is only 42 years old, while Gunvalson and Judge are over fifty years old.

"Braunwyn is going to be the star of the show now," a source revealed. "They have recruited their friends in the casting group to build a clique around them. They are willing to do and share things that the other women of the upper echelon in the CO are not willing to share. The producers said their new house is definitely RHOC material."

the Barefoot in high heels Blogger has been extremely open about her private life during recent interviews, including the fact that she and her husband Sean enjoy threesomes with "hot,quot; girls from time to time. He says it's not just about appearance, but about chemistry.

Braunwyn says there are rules when it comes to her and Sean's threesomes. She describes a threesome with another guy as "Eww," and added that it can't be with close friends.

In addition to his open marriage, Windham-Burke also has a lot to do with his two nannies and their seven children: Jacob, Rowan, Bella, Caden, Curran, Koa and Hazel. Bravo likes the fact that he is so open to share his life with fans, and that is why it will be a big part of season 15.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



