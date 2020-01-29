ABC News & # 39; Matt Gutman suspended for false crash report Kobe Bryant

ABC / Heidi Gutman; Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
A journalist is forced to take a timeout after covering Kobe BryantDeath.
ABC News has suspended the national chief correspondent Matt gutman after speculating in the air that the four daughters of the basketball player were aboard the helicopter that crashed and caused nine deaths.
"Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism," a spokesman for ABC News said in a statement to E! News that confirmed the suspension. "As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reports were not accurate and did not meet our editorial standards."
While Matt corrected the error in a subsequent report On Sunday and apologized for the wrong information, the journalist issued another apology Wednesday afternoon.
"We are in the business of holding people accountable," Matt shared in a new statement to E! News. "And I take responsibility for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this heartbreaking loss and any additional distress caused by my report."
Matt has been an ABC News correspondent since 2008 and has covered last-minute events before including the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. His work is often seen in multiple ABC News programs, including ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Y 20/20.
As the investigation into what led to the helicopter accident continues, tributes continue to be planned and executed in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers player and all those who died in the fatal accident.
Both the 2020 Super Bowl and the 2020 Oscars plan to pay tribute to the superstar athlete.
And although the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team is not scheduled to play again until Friday night at the Staples Center, past and present players continue to mourn the death of their former teammate.
"The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank everyone for the enormous amount of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us," the team added in a later statement. "We continue to support the Bryant family and share more information as it becomes available."
the Los Angeles Times They were the first to report the suspension.
