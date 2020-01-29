ABC News & # 39; Matt Gutman suspended for false crash report Kobe Bryant

A journalist is forced to take a timeout after covering Kobe BryantDeath.

ABC News has suspended the national chief correspondent Matt gutman after speculating in the air that the four daughters of the basketball player were aboard the helicopter that crashed and caused nine deaths.

"Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism," a spokesman for ABC News said in a statement to E! News that confirmed the suspension. "As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reports were not accurate and did not meet our editorial standards."

While Matt corrected the error in a subsequent report On Sunday and apologized for the wrong information, the journalist issued another apology Wednesday afternoon.

"We are in the business of holding people accountable," Matt shared in a new statement to E! News. "And I take responsibility for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this heartbreaking loss and any additional distress caused by my report."