A new standard: the effects of the NFL if the 49ers win the sixth Super Bowl

The 49ers are making their seventh appearance at the Super Bowl in Miami this week at Super Bowl 54, and this team has the opportunity to join the legendary teams led by Joe Montana and Steve Young in the history of the championship. Kyle Shanahan can join the great 49ers coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert on top of the world of football.

The importance of a 49ers victory would be felt at multiple levels throughout the NFL.

Welcome to the six winning Super Bowl clubs

That is an exclusive club. Pittsburgh and New England are the only other NFL franchises with six Super Bowl wins. The Patriots and Steelers have also won multiple Super Bowls since 2000.

Why would it be important for San Francisco? The franchise would have the best record among the teams with six wins in the Super Bowl with 6-1 with a victory over the Chiefs. Pittsburgh (6-2) and New England (6-5) have a lower winning percentage.

49ers would set the new NFC standard

San Francisco would also distance itself from the other traditional NFC powers with a victory. Dallas (5-3) is the other NFC franchise with five Super Bowl wins. Green Bay (4-1) and the New York Giants (4-1) are next with four each.

San Francisco would have the best Super Bowl record among the teams with at least four Super Bowl wins. That is impressive considering the ups and downs that the franchise has had in between.

Jimmy Garoppolo would join legendary QB

Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers and did so dominant. Montana had a passer rating of 127.8 in four appearances with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the winning TD drive of the game against Cincinnati in Super Bowl XXIII.

Young, meanwhile, passed for 325 yards and six touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX against the Chargers. That is the high standard for the QB of the 49ers: Montana and Young occupy three of the top 10 places in the MVP ranking of the SN Super Bowl.

That is the club that Garoppolo can join in his first full season as a San Francisco starter. Garoppolo has passed for 208 yards, a TD and an interception in two playoff games. You will be asked to do more against Bosses and Patrick Mahomes.

Like father Like Son

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan can join Mike Shanahan as the first father and son duo to win the Super Bowl. Mike Shanahan led the Broncos to victories in Super Bowl XXXI and Super Bowl XXXII.

There is more than that. Mike Shanahan was also the 49ers offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl XXIX after the 1994 season.

Kyle Shanahan, 40, can win the Super Bowl in just his third season as head coach. Shanahan has a 23-25 ​​record, but led the 49ers to a 13-3 record in the regular season in 2019 before impressive victories against the Vikings and Packers in the NFC playoffs.

It's a similar trajectory to Bill Walsh, who had a 21-27 record with the 49ers after three seasons, but led a 13-3 season in Year 3 that ended with a victory against the Bengals in Super Bowl XVI .

Shanahan would not be the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl. Mike Tomlin of Pittsburgh, who won Super Bowl XLIII at age 36, still holds that record.

A quarter-century drought is over

There is a reason why the uniforms of the 1994 49ers were creating rumors. It's been 25 years since San Francisco won the Super Bowl.

The 49ers had the twelfth best record in the NFL this decade with 87-82-1. That came despite success with Jim Harbaugh. A victory would also erase the sting of a 34-31 loss to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers have had four consecutive losing seasons before 2019, and it has been an impressive reconstruction under general manager John Lynch, who was hired in 2017.

Lynch's reconstruction included the Garoppolo exchange and the recruitment of Nick Bosa, who helped take the defense to a Super Bowl caliber level. Now, the 49ers have the opportunity to win the final prize for the sixth time.

This team will also be in the mix for years to come.