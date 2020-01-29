66 fascinating facts about Oprah Winfrey

There's something that Oprah Winfrey it can not do?

In the more than three decades since the Queen of All Media, who will turn 6-5 on January 29, became a household name, she has shown that she is a power in almost everything she thinks.

%MINIFYHTML2e221ece868c69b8f58669224dbcedb413% %MINIFYHTML2e221ece868c69b8f58669224dbcedb414%

The oldest daytime talk show host? You can bet Oscar nominated actress? Oh yeah. An extraordinary multimedia mogul? Now you have it. Humanitarian par excellence? Mm-hmm. We could go on and on and on, but you understand the point. It is not known simply by its first name for nothing.

But life has not always been easy for Oprah. The formative years of the self-made billionaire were the very definition of hard-scrabble, with accusations of abuse and a teenage pregnancy that ended in a tragedy that tormented her. But perhaps that is why, and notwithstanding that, that Oprah's story is an inspiration for all ages. She is a legend, no doubt.