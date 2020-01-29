66 fascinating facts about Oprah Winfrey

Getty Images / E! Illustration
There's something that Oprah Winfrey it can not do?
In the more than three decades since the Queen of All Media, who will turn 6-5 on January 29, became a household name, she has shown that she is a power in almost everything she thinks.
The oldest daytime talk show host? You can bet Oscar nominated actress? Oh yeah. An extraordinary multimedia mogul? Now you have it. Humanitarian par excellence? Mm-hmm. We could go on and on and on, but you understand the point. It is not known simply by its first name for nothing.
But life has not always been easy for Oprah. The formative years of the self-made billionaire were the very definition of hard-scrabble, with accusations of abuse and a teenage pregnancy that ended in a tragedy that tormented her. But perhaps that is why, and notwithstanding that, that Oprah's story is an inspiration for all ages. She is a legend, no doubt.
In honor of the great day of the tycoon, we present 65 of the most fascinating facts of a life well lived. This is the story of Oprah Winfrey …
1. Oprah was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi, of a single teenage mother. Vernita Lee.
2. His first name is actually written Orpah on his birth certificate after a biblical figure in the Book of Ruth, but the people pronounced it wrong and Oprah stayed.
3. She grew up believing Vernon Winfrey He was his biological father, however, in 2003, Mississippi farmer and veterinarian of World War II Noah Robinson Sr. He made a statement that he was his true father. She rejected a paternity test.
4. Oprah spent the first six years of her life living with her grandmother. Hattie Mae Lee, which was so poor that the future media mogul often wore dresses made of potato sack. Unconventional clothing earned him the nickname "Sack Girl,quot; among local children.
5. According to Oprah, she used to endure some harrowing physical punishment from Hattie Mae's hand. "I went to a well to get water and take it in a bucket. And I was playing in the water with my fingers, and my grandmother had seen me through the window and didn't like it," he said. David Letterman in 2012. "She hit me so much that I had welts on my back and the executioners bled. And then, when I put on Sunday's dress, I was bleeding from the welts. And then I was very upset with me because I put blood on the dress. So I received another beating for putting blood on the dress. "
6. Hattie Mae also taught Oprah to read at age three and would take her to church, where she earned the nickname "The Preacher,quot; for her ability to recite Bible verses.
7. When he was six years old, he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to live with his mother, who had given birth to another daughter. Patricia, in the six years that Oprah lived with her grandmother. Patricia would later die from causes related to a cocaine addiction at the age of 43.
8. By 1962, unable to care for her two daughters, Vernita would send Oprah to live with her father Vernon in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was absent, Vernita would give birth to another daughter (whom she gave up for adoption and then was casually named Patricia) and a son, Jeffrey. Oprah did not even find out about Patricia's existence until 2010. Jeffrey, however, died of AIDS-related causes in 1989.
9. As he revealed in his talk show in 1986, Oprah was sexually abused by a 19-year-old cousin when she was only nine years old. For years after that, she was also attacked by an uncle and a family friend. When she talked about the alleged abuse at the age of 24 with family members, they reportedly didn't believe her.
10. She became pregnant at age 14 and gave birth prematurely a baby, who died shortly after birth. The world learned about Oprah's secret pregnancy in 1990 when a family member sold the story to National researcher. While she did not mention which family member betrayed her by writing about the experience to Or, Oprah magazineIn the February 2007 edition, the Associated Press reported that it was his deceased half-sister Patricia who, as Oprah wrote, "sat in a room, told them the story of my hidden shame and left their offices $ 19,000 richer."
11. In high school, Oprah returned to Nashville to live with Vernon, where education at East Nashville High School became a priority. There, she was voted the most popular girl and joined the speech team, which helped her get a full scholarship to Tennessee State University.
12. His first job as a teenager was to work in a grocery store, where he was ironically forbidden to talk to customers.
13. In 1971, after winning the Miss Fire Prevention contest in Nashville, the sponsor of the contest, the WVOL radio station, offered him a job reading the afternoon headlines on the air.
14. In 1972, he won Miss Black Tennessee and competed in Miss Black America.
15. With only 19 years, she became the youngest news anchor and the first black presenter for the Nashville WLAC-TV, leaving TSU, where she studied communications, to do so.
16. After an eight-year period co-presenting a local morning program in Baltimore, Maryland, he moved to Chicago to take over the WLS-TV's low-rated half-hour morning program, AM Chicago, in 1983. Its first episode was aired on January 2, 1984 and, in a matter of months, the show went from last place to surpass Donahue as the best-rated talk show in Chicago.
17. When Oprah received King World's offer to take her program to national syndication, she was a famous film critic Roger Ebert who convinced her that it was silly to say no. During his first of two appointments in the mid-1980s, he took a napkin in the restaurant where they were enjoying dinner and began to "write down some numbers," according to a 2005 publication on Oprah.com. According to her prediction, she would do 40 times more than he was doing. At the cinema. "He slipped the napkin on the table to show Oprah the final bill and she said: & # 39; Agreement made! & # 39;" The Oprah Winfrey show began broadcasting nationally on September 8, 1986.
18. Before The Oprah Winfrey show was nationalized, Oprah was already a family name thanks to her work in Steven Spielberg1985 adaptation of The color Purple. For her role as Sofia in the film, Oprah was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 1986 Academy Awards.
19. In 1986, Oprah launched her multimedia production company Harpo Inc. The name is both her name written backwards and her name. The color Purple The character's husband.
20. For the first national episode of his show, Oprah wanted Don johnson, star of Miami Vice (then the biggest television show) as his first guest, even sending him a pair of very expensive rhinestone sunglasses to try to persuade him. But I wasn't feeling it. Instead of finding a backup star, Oprah had the great idea of making her show not only about celebrities, but also about ordinary people. "So, what we came up with was a program called & # 39; How to marry the man of your choice & # 39;" he explained years later. Johnson would finally appear on his show, during the first episode of the final season in 2010. And he made sure to return the glasses. "I know it has taken me about 24 years to give you this back," he said.
21. In one of Oprah's most memorable first episodes, after a highly publicized diet, he arrived on stage in 1988 by pulling a car full of 67 pounds of animal fat to illustrate exactly how much weight he had lost. In 2016, she said Tonight entertainment that the unforgettable moment was also one of his greatest regrets. "Big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big mistake!" He said at the exit. "When I watch that show, I think it was one of the biggest ego trips of my life."
22. In 1993, Oprah sat with Michael Jackson for an interview he broadcast live from his Neverland ranch. It was the artist's first interview in 14 years and, as such, really attracted viewers. Taking place before any report of sexual abuse was made, the interview became the fourth most watched event in the history of American television and the most viewed interview in history, with an audience of 90 million worldwide.
23. In 1995, while interviewing four mothers with previous drug problems along with Washington Post reporter Patrice Gaines On her show, Oprah admitted on the air that she had smoked crack in her 20 years. "Let me say this, and this is probably one of the most difficult things I have said," he said, his voice broken. "But I was involved with a man in his 20s who introduced me to the same drug you have been talking about and, like Patrice, I always felt that the drug itself is not the problem, but that I was addicted to the man who did not nothing happens that I would not have done for that man. "
24. In 1996, Oprah launched the Oprah & # 39; s Book Club segment in its program. Demonstrating how much power his support had, each new book he announced as the last in his club would become a bestseller and the term "The Oprah Effect,quot; was coined.
25. When the official selection of the reading club One million small pieces It was proven to be a manufacturing by author James Frey In 2006, Oprah brought the author and his editor Nan Talese in his program to punish them publicly. She told James that by fabricating part of her supposed real story of addiction and recovery, she had "betrayed millions of readers," before forcing Nan to admit that she had done nothing to verify the book announced as "brutally honest." in your press release. Three years later, Oprah would apologize to James for confronting him so publicly.
26. After a 1996 episode about the mad cow disease in which Oprah claimed that she had been prevented from eating another hamburger, she and her guest Howard Lyman they were sued by the Texas farmer in 1998 for "false defamation of perishable food,quot; and "commercial contempt." The claim argued that Oprah's comments had caused livestock prices to fall, which cost beef producers $ 11 million. After the jurors sided with her and rejected the lawsuit, Oprah said: "Freedom of expression not only lives, but rocks," and added: "I'm still out of hamburgers."
27. In preparation for the trial, Oprah hired the services of Phil McGraw and his legal consulting firm Courtroom Sciences, Inc. (the inspiration for the current CBS drama Bull) to help her analyze the jury. After his victory, she was so impressed with her services that she invited him to her program. So, what we are saying is that you have to thank Texas farmers for the Dr. Phil show.
28. The popularity of The Oprah Winfrey show at its peak it is also responsible for launching (or boosting) the careers of Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Iyanla Vanzant, Nate Berkus, Suze Ormanand of course BFF Gayle king.
29. when Ellen Degeneres He chose Oprah's program to go public as a lesbian in 1997, just before his character in his situation comedy did the same with his therapist, played by the host of the talk show, he earned Oprah some not-so-positive reactions. "I played the therapist in that program … and I got the biggest and worst hate mail of my entire career after doing it, like & # 39; Go back to the hate mail of Africa & # 39;", he admitted in a 2013 episode of your program The next chapter of Oprah.
30. After Ellen's moment, Oprah and Gayle began to face endless rumors that they are gay. In the August 2006 issue of OR magazine, she closed the talk once and for all. "I understand why people think we are gay," he wrote: "There is no definition in our culture for this type of link between women. Then I understand why people have to label it, how can you be so close without it?" be sexual? I have said almost everything there is to tell. All my things are out there. People think that I would be so ashamed to be gay that I would not admit it. Oh please ".
31. By the year 2000, after winning 15 combined Daytime Emmy Awards, he refrained from presenting the program for any additional consideration, hoping to leave room for others to be nominated.
32. In 2003, Oprah joined ForbesList of billionaires in the world, as the first black billionaire woman in the world. Since 2004-06, she was the only black billionaire in the world. As of today, its net worth is estimated at $ 3.1 billion.
33. According to the biographer Kitty kelleyVolume of 2010 on Oprah, she and John tesh He had a short-term relationship in Nashville in the 1970s. As the report said, they lived together until the future. Tonight entertainment The host ran out in the middle of the night, yielding to the social pressures of being in an interracial couple.
34. Oprah met her boyfriend Stedman Graham in 1986, the same year that his talk show became national. The couple got engaged in 1992, but they never married. "The truth is that if we had married we would not be together now, because it is by no means a traditional relationship," he said. Essence in 2003
35. A fan of the oxygen network? You have to thank Oprah for that. In 1998, he partnered with former Nickelodeon executive. Geraldine Laybourne and producers Marcy Carsey, Tom WernerY Caryn Mandabach as founders of Oxygen Media. Its cable network was launched two years later. In 2007, NBC Universal bought the network for $ 925 million.
36. In 2004, Oprah gave the 276 members of her study audience a new Pontiac G6. The total cost? Just under $ 8 million. And as a result, each and every one of the lucky winners received a tax bill, totaling more than $ 6,000 for some.
37. In 2008, Discovery Communications announced that they would be partnering with Oprah & # 39; s Harpo Productions for a joint venture, relaunching Discovery Health as its OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. The channel was the culmination of years of discussion between Oprah and Stedman about the media mogul who created his own network since 1992. After some delays, OWN officially launched on January 1, 2011.
38. That same year, The Oprah Winfrey show It aired its final episode on May 25. The series lasted 25 seasons, which made it the longest daytime talk show.
39. To prepare for his role in the 1998 film adaptation of Toni Morrisonnovel Loved, Oprah looked for a man named Arthur Cohen, which recreates represents slave escapes along the underground railroad route, to recreate the slave experience for her. "Yes, in Maryland I went through all that," he told Roger Ebert that year. "That's where I really touched the dark space. I originally wanted to do the exercises just for a physical issue. As well, what is it like to be barefoot in the forest and under the burning sun? I would try to experience a part of the underground railway for a couple of years. días. Sin embargo, sentado bajo un árbol durante esa experiencia, toqué el lugar oscuro, hueco, de muerte sin salvación. "Oh, eso es lo que es,quot;, pensé. es.'"
40. Oprah ha actuado en seis largometrajes, con su voz apareciendo en otros cinco largometrajes animados.
41. Ella es un premio Grammy por ganar su lugar en la lista de los estimados ganadores de EGOT. Además de sus muchos Emmy diurnos, ganó un Primetime Emmy en 2000 como productora de Martes con morrie (que ganó el premio Out made Made for Television Movie) y el Premio Humanitario Bob Hope en la ceremonia de 2002. Obtuvo su Tony en 2016 como productora de The color Purple, que ganó el Mejor Renacimiento Musical, y obtuvo su Oscar en 2011 cuando recibió el Premio Humanitario Jean Hersholt.
42. Oprah fue la primera en recibir el Premio Humanitario Bob Hope.
43. Oprah nunca ha pagado por las entrevistas, admitió en 1998 que rechazó la posibilidad de obtener calificaciones masivas al mantener sus armas y decirle Monica LewinskyEl equipo no habría cheque. "No pago por las entrevistas,quot;, le dijo a Roger Ebert ese año. "Mis productores dijeron: '¿Cómo puedes decir que no? Es la entrevista más grande del año,amp;#39;. Le dije: 'Mírame decir que no,amp;#39;. "
44. In 2004, she became the first black person to rank among the 50 most generous Americans and remained there until 2010.
45. Oprah,amp;#39;s Angel Network, a charity that supported charitable projects and provided grants to nonprofit organizations around the world, was launched in 1998. With Oprah personally covering all administrative costs associated with the charity, all of the over $80,000,000 raised by the charity went directly to charity programs. In May of 2010, with Oprah,amp;#39;s show nearing its end, the organization stopped accepting donations and was shut down.
46. After a 2000 discussion with South African president Nelson Mandela, Oprah made the decision in 2002 to invest $40 million and her time to establish the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in Henley on Klip, just south of Johannesburg. The school officially opened in 2007.
47. Though the Academy has done a world of good for its students, it,amp;#39;s also faced its share of criticism and controversy. Most notably, in its first year of operation, a female staffer was accused of physically and sexually assaulting students. Oprah flew to the school to meet with officials and parents and the matron was eventually arrested after seven students submitted statements detailing their alleged assaults.
48. After Oprah donated $12 million to the Smithsonian,amp;#39;s National Museum of African American History and Culture, President Barack Obama awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States that recognizes people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,quot;
