50 Cent denounce Chinese food after coronavirus outbreak

The rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He apparently wants President Donald Trump to ban the Chinese and send them back to their home country amid threats of the deadly zoonotic disease.

50 cents scared by the outbreak of coronavirus. Successful creator "In Da Club" posted a report on the deadly disease on Instagram and wrote: "I'm done with chicken in general." He received many likes, even from his famous friend. Jermaine Dupri.

However, he is apparently criticizing since his other comments were quite hard. In a photo of Asian people wearing masks, he apparently suggested to the president that he ban the Chinese: "What the hell is this? Trump will send these mothers ** kers back to China. Lol."

In the post that has been deleted since then, he added that he would consider forgiving Donald Trump For his mistakes if he could send the Chinese back to their home country, "Forget the accusation, send this back to China and we don't remember the other bulls ** t Trump is ok?"

The coronavirus, which attacks the cells of the respiratory system, began in Wuhan, China. Dozens were killed there and thousands of people were hospitalized. Since then, the number of deaths has increased and also the number of infections.

It could even be worse than the Chinese government originally revealed, since viral videos on the Internet supposedly showed that people were falling dead on the street and doctors have a crisis in hospitals. On top of that, the government was building a new hospital at full speed to treat coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus is a zoonotic disease that comes from animals. Its origin dates back to the animal market in Wuhan. It is rumored that the bat soup commonly eaten by Chinese residents was the cause of the deadly disease. Another conspiracy theory claimed that it is the biological weapon of China that may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

While the outbreak remained focused on China, since then there have been cases in the US. UU. And the United Kingdom. In an image of an Asian employee who was testing clients for fever in the midst of the threat of the coronavirus, 50 Cent wrote: "Ok, this is serious, what the hell is going on?"

50 Cent was not the only celebrity crazed by the disease. Kristin Chenoweth He is taking matters into his own hands to keep himself safe. I was taking precautions when wearing a protective mask while traveling. "I'm scared because I've been very sick," he explained. "I can't get sick."