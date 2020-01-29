& # 39; Viva La VPN & # 39 ;: cachemires use VPN applications to circumvent the ban on social networks | India News

Last week, India restored limited Internet access in Kashmir after almost six months, the longest in a democracy, but the main social networking sites remain blocked for seven million residents of the Muslim-majority region.

People have turned to virtual private network (VPN) applications in an attempt to avoid the firewall to access social networking websites. VPNs use proxy servers that allow users to change their location to avoid regional Internet blockades.

Widely popular social networking sites like Facebook Whatsapp and Instragram remain blocked.

Authorities in Kashmir resumed 2G low-speed services on Friday, but granted access to only 300 websites “ on the white list & # 39; & # 39 ;, which include tax collection, education, banks and websites of the government department

Sheikh Adnan, a film studio scholar based in the Indian capital, New Delhi, was able to make a video called to his parents in Kashmir for the first time in almost six months, thanks to VPN.

"It was very overwhelming. I hadn't seen my parents in all these months. When I heard about this VPN issue, I asked my friend to hurry to my house and fix the VPN for my parents. They downloaded half a dozen applications. VPN before one finally helped connect a video call through WhatsApp, "Adnan told Al Jazeera.

"I couldn't hold back the tears nor could I look her in the eye. The call was very short due to poor connectivity problems," he said.

Fearing widespread protests, internet services had been suspended in the region ravaged by the conflict since August 5, when India revoked the partial autonomy and status of the region.

On Monday, many of the cashmeres could be seen announcing their arrival on social media portals such as Facebook and Instagram with messages like "Viva La VPN,quot;.

If you see this post, rate the VPN with 5 stars, "Aaqib Junaid wrote in his Facebook page.

"& # 39; What VPN are you using & # 39; has replaced & # 39; Salam Alaykum & # 39; (Muslim greetings) in Kashmir," wrote another user, Irfan Mehraj, referring to the most frequently asked questions on social networks.

& # 39; Audiovisual content & # 39;

Since authorities also continue to block VPNs, many cachemires are downloading dozens of VPN applications on their devices in an attempt to improve and extend their chances of using social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Tafheem Qadri, an engineering student, says that VPN has become necessary to access websites, most of which remain blocked (Courtesy of Tafheem Qadri)

"I downloaded many VPNs, and when one is blocked, I will simply switch to the next one," says Tafheem Qadri, a Srinagar materials engineer who travels to the Himalayas from New Delhi.

Qadri has downloaded 14 VPN applications on your mobile phone to access the Internet. "It's not just about social networks. I'm a student and I need access to the Internet. What they (the government) have done is that they have given us access to websites like Gmail."

"I have been looking for universities to apply for my master's degree. Now, for example, if I request and receive an offer letter, I will have to go to the university website. What if that university has not been put on the white list? Here It is where the VPN becomes absolutely necessary, "Qadri told Al Jazeera.

Gowhar Farooq Bhat, from the AJK Mass Communication Research Center in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the ban on social networks has as its main objective to stop the output of audiovisual content from the conflict zone.

"People must have filmed videos and audios on their mobile devices about what happened in the region in the last six months. Such content is powerful and often leads to mobilization and social networks help in easy dissemination, so obviously the government would not want me to do it. " go viral, "he said.

Despite the increasing use of VPN, many people in the region complain that, due to the low internet speed, they can barely access the internet, leave social networks alone.

"The speed is so slow that it takes a few minutes for an image to appear on the screen. A simple 10 MB file would take a whole night to download," said Oman Ahmed, a Srinagar resident.