& # 39; This photo marked the moment when my life ended & # 39 ;: documenting death in Gaza | Palestine

"This photo marked the moment when my life ended. She stayed in my arms until we buried her," said Ismael Maadi, 20, a year after the Israeli attack in which six members of her family died.



I took this photo near Rafah on August 3, 2014, two days after the attack. In it, he holds the body of his two-year-old niece, Jana.

Israel had been heavily and indiscriminately bombing the Palestinian city in response to the capture of an Israeli soldier by Hamas fighters. He had been in the Gaza Strip documenting the victims of the conflict for about three weeks.

Early on the morning of August 3, I had got into a car with some other journalists, a "TV,quot; sign along with duct tape was hurriedly attached to him, and he headed south.

We knew that the road would be full of dangers and we were driving as fast as we could. We could hear bombs hitting nearby.

My memories of that day are cloudy. Lack of sleep was affecting us, in addition to the stress and emotional cost that can be witness to the atrocities.

I felt like I was on autopilot: documenting what I could, clicking on the camera, taking some notes, putting the images online. We barely had time to eat or sleep and it was mainly at night, when I was reviewing and editing the photos, that the horror of what we were witnessing each day hit me.

Still, this particular scene is something I have never forgotten. We had just visited the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, which was struggling to deal with the number of wounded and dead, when they informed us about another place: a flower cooler in an agricultural field where the bodies had been piled up because La morgue and the Hospitals were full.



I still remember the unbearable smell of bodies that decompose in the heat of summer. It hits you and does not disappear. Bodies on the floor, on shelves. Family members tried to find their loved ones, take them back to their family and bury them, despite the risk of further attacks. Anne Paq

I left the refrigerator and I remember passing a truck and seeing this young man sitting in the cabin, clinging to a small body wrapped in a white sheet with a written name In Arabic I took several photos and he looked at me for a few seconds. A few seconds that felt like an eternity.

What should he have thought of me, a photographer who documents his intense pain?

It looked so broken. I asked another person in the family what they were called and wrote "Maadi,quot; in my notebook. I later discovered that the boy I was holding was his brother's daughter, and that he refused to let her go. At that time, I didn't know what had happened to him and I had many questions left unanswered.

I left the Gaza Strip two days later with a heavy heart, worried about the people I was leaving behind.

After the ceasefire, I returned and began working on a collective multimedia project, Obliterated Families, on the families destroyed by the 2014 offensive. I knew I had to meet the Maadi family for this.

When I did, I discovered how the bombing of his house had resulted in the death of six family members: Ishmael's brother, Bassam, 33, Bassam's wife, Iman, 31, and his two daughters, Hala, 3 and Jana. 2. Two other members of the Maadi family were also killed in that air strike: Yousef, two, son of another of Ismael's brothers, and Ismael's uncle, Suleiman, 53.

It happened on Friday, August 1, the day that would be known as Black Friday, one of the bloodiest days of the Israeli offensive. There were 31 people inside the great house of the Maadi family that day.

I was able to identify the young man who had photographed, and I knew his name was Ishmael, but he wasn't there the day I visited him. Instead, Ala Qandil, my co-author of the project, was able to meet him later. He had never recovered from the loss of his relatives. We learned that he had also been injured in the bombing, but his neighbors had rescued him. Now he suffers from neurological problems and has abandoned his school of mechanics.

In 2017, I returned once again to see the family. This time I saw Ishmael briefly. He was holding another of his nieces, one who had miraculously survived, and was smiling; A smile that I try to keep in my memories too.

The picture I took of Ishmael and Jana in Rafah still haunts me. In my opinion, it will always be associated with the pain and smell of decaying bodies, with injustice and with broken lives, of those who died, but also of survivors.