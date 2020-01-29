Home Entertainment & # 39; LHHH & # 39; Alum Hazel-E shows & #...

& # 39; LHHH & # 39; Alum Hazel-E shows & # 39; Maternity & # 39; Maternity Shoot!

Former Love & Hip Hop star: Hazel-E, from Hollywood, shared her new maternity session with her Instagram followers, and for the session, Hazel-E seems to be soaked in breast milk.

"In honor of my growing, sore and venous breasts, I wanted to learn to appreciate these thangs. They are going to nurture my baby. This is not about me right now. # Infant 🥛 📸 @ jayvonn.giovanni 💄 @themkmakeup ✂️ @ 90ztokyo 💁🏽‍♀️ @sheshappyhair #preggo #gotmilk #momlife ", captioned the post that presents images of a naked hazelnut grabbing her swollen,quot; breasts "while someone off camera pours milk in her lap.

