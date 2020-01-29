& # 39; Knives Out & # 39 ;, & # 39; Jojo Rabbit & # 39 ;, & # 39; Maleficent 2 & # 39; Win in 2020 Awards Designers Guild Awards

%MINIFYHTML4e04b1897e25a4e4d5bcaacff042175b11% %MINIFYHTML4e04b1897e25a4e4d5bcaacff042175b12%

Lionsgate

The other winners in the January 28 awards ceremony include & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; for the episode & # 39; The Iron Throne & # 39; and & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; by the end of the season

"Knives outside","Jojo Rabbit"Y"Maleficent: lover of evil"He took home top honors at the Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Jenny Eagan won the Award for Excellence in Contemporary Cinema for her work on "Knives Out," while the Period of Excellence Award for Cinema went to Mayes C. Rubeo for "Jojo Rabbit."

Ellen Mirojnick beat the competition of artists like "Avengers Final Game","Captain Marvel"Y"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", to take home the prize for excellence in science fiction / fantasy.

In the TV section, "Schitt & # 39; s Creek"Debra Hanson"The wonderful Mrs. Maisel"It's Donna Zakowska and"game of Thrones"& # 39; Michele Clapton was recognized by Contemporary, Period and Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television respectively, while"The masked singer WE."won the award for excellence in variety, reality-competition, live television.

In the meantime, "Bomb"Actress Charlize Theron He was honored with the Spotlight Award at the ceremony, and film director Adam McKay received the Distinguished Contributor Award.

Costume designer "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", Michael Kaplan, who received the Professional Achievement Trophy, and Mary Ellen Fields, who took home the Distinguished Service Award, were also recognized.

The full list of winners is as follows:

