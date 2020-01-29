& # 39; I didn't want to disrespect & # 39; to & # 39; Live single & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4ce4713accbf8b476e8d09938de942a011% %MINIFYHTML4ce4713accbf8b476e8d09938de942a012%

Cartoonist Ross Geller was previously dragged after apparently forgetting the existence of & # 39; Living Single & # 39; which inspired & # 39; Friends & # 39; by suggesting a reboot of & # 39; Friends & # 39; With a completely black cast.

David Schwimmer He has broken his silence after being criticized online for his recent comments about wanting to have a "completely black" and "completely Asian" version of "Friends," apparently forgetting the existence of "Living Single" that inspired "Friends." One of the criticisms came directly from the "Living Single" student, Erika Alexander. And now, David tries to explain himself to Erika in a statement.

"Hi Erika. As you know, I was recently asked in an interview for & # 39; The Guardian & # 39; how I felt (for the umpteenth time) about a restart of & # 39; Friends & # 39; immediately after a conversation about diversity in the program, and I offered other possibilities for a reinvention of today's program, "David, who played Ross Geller on Friends, wrote in an answer to Erika's tweet on Wednesday, January 29." I didn't mean that & # 39; Living Single & # 39; had not existed or in fact had not come before & # 39; Friends & # 39 ;, what I knew I had. "

"Remember that in an interview quotes often come together and are taken out of context, and then these quotes are reused in other articles by other people who try to be provocative," he continued, adding that he was "a fan of & # 39; Living Single & # 39 ;, and did not imply that & # 39; Friends & # 39; was the first of its kind. "

David admitted that he was not aware of the speculation that Warner Brothers and NBC, "encouraged by the success of Living Single, gave the green light to the Friends pilot." He said: "Honestly, I don't know, but it seems likely! If that is the case, we are all indebted to Living Single for paving the way."

David went on to say: "In any case, if my appointment was taken out of context, it is barely under my control. I assure you, I did not want to disrespect you."

The statement comes after Erika responded to David's interview with The Guardian. "Hi, @DavidSchwimmer @FriendsTV. Are you seriously telling me that you've never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Welcome, brother!)," He wrote on Twitter.

David previously suggested during the interview a restart of "Friends" with a "completely black" or "all Asian" cast. "But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an American Asian woman, and then I dated African American women. That was a very conscious impulse on my part, "he told the site.