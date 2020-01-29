& # 39; Absolute chaos & # 39 ;: the coronavirus exposes China's health weaknesses | China news

%MINIFYHTML9d5698d1d4905f5ba1991e31492e5f5911% %MINIFYHTML9d5698d1d4905f5ba1991e31492e5f5912%

Chengdu, China – On January 20, Fubin's father started coughing and having a fever. As residents of Wuhan, they knew about a new deadly coronavirus that had originated in the central city of China weeks ago, but decided to stay home and wait for the symptoms to disappear.

Four days later, when his father's body temperature rose to 40 degrees, Fubin took him to the hospital.

Together they went to Wuhan Union Hospital but, at the reception, they were rejected. They were told that they had to go to one of the seven hospitals that the government had designated for patients with fever.

The two men went to the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, one of the designated facilities, and found that the line of people waiting to be checked was so long that they would have to wait outside, potentially for hours, in the cold and rain. . They decided to try their luck elsewhere.

The second and third hospitals were packed. It took Fubin two days to admit his father to Wuhan Hospital No. 5, and he is one of the lucky ones.

Like thousands, if not tens of thousands, of fever patients who fear they could get the new coronavirus that has now killed more than 100 people rush to Wuhan hospitals, the outbreak is testing China's health system in a scale not seen since the country was affected by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, 17 years ago.

"The government's response has been total chaos," said a nurse who works in Wuhan and preferred not to reveal his name. "The current health system was not prepared for a situation like this."

The nurse works in one of the designated hospitals and treats the victims of a virus that has already infected almost 10,000 people.

"One would think that the government and hospitals had learned something from the SARS outbreak and prepared for another emergency like this," she said angrily over the phone. "But no, they learned nothing."

Most Chinese go directly to the hospital when they are sick, which leads to large queues for treatment (cnsphoto via Reuters)

First line of defense

There have been urgent appeals for medical supplies not only in Wuhan and Hubei Province, but beyond. The government blamed the Lunar New Year holiday, when factories traditionally close, for the shortage of masks, glasses and other crucial supplies, saying it is difficult to increase manufacturing during the holiday season.

Shortly after the SARS epidemic, the Chinese government established and updated several times a medical supplies reservation system that was supposed to guarantee sufficient supplies in case of any public health emergency.

However, the reports submitted to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggest No reservations have been maintained in some hospitals.

In a 2019 article detailing the reserve of emergency medical supplies in Guiyang Province, the provincial CDC said that of the 11 items needed in the event of a public health emergency, only five items were fully stored locally.

"There are priorities in our spending budget and none of us could have expected an emergency like this," an official from the provincial Sichuan CDC told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity. "So I think that sometimes the reservation of supplies may not be ideal."

For common patients like Fubin, it's not just about the lack of medical supplies.

In China, the lack of properly trained general practitioners means that the first line of defense often does not exist. There is a lack of confidence in clinics and general practitioners, which are often difficult to find, and people prefer to go directly to the hospital as soon as they need medical attention.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, that meant an avalanche of patients in the first days of the outbreak when people lined up in front of hospitals, hoping to receive treatment.

China is building new field hospitals to cope with the increase in patients as a result of the coronavirus. The first 1,000-bed hospital is expected to be finished by February 3 (Yuan Zheng / EPA)

Health inequality

Most people went to a limited number of known hospitals, also known as Grade III Level A hospitals, the highest category determined by the Ministry of Health.

Grade III Level A hospitals have attracted the most qualified medical staff and modern equipment, and the well-known concentration of resources has put enormous pressure on these hospitals.

"Of course, I would only go to the Grade III Level A hospital," said Fubin. "I doubt that other hospitals have doctors good enough to treat diseases properly."

Many experts have said that a sudden run to these medical facilities could have contributed to widespread cross infection.

The authorities are now building two more temporary hospitals to accommodate the thousands of expected cases.

"We understand that many patients choose the best hospitals instead of others," said the municipal secretary of the Wuhan party during a press conference. "But now we are trying to change the mentality so that more people can receive treatment."

But that does not address a major problem: the unequal distribution of medical resources in China.

The level of medical care available in an area correlates almost directly with the level of development of a province.

In Hubei Province, 44 of the 88 Grade III Level A hospitals are located in Wuhan, where 11 million of the more than 50 million people in the province live. In general, in China, most of the best hospitals are located in the most developed and rich eastern coastal cities.

This inequality also extends to the provision of medical personnel in different places.

In Beijing, the capital and home of approximately 20 million people, there are 100,000 registered doctors, while in Sichuan, a western province of more than 80 million people, there are 200,000, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

That means that while there are 4.63 doctors for every 1,000 people in the capital, there are only 2.46 for every 1,000 in Sichuan.

A doctor at the Wuhan Union Hospital in Wuhan. China has deployed about 6,000 additional health workers in Wuhan to cope with the demand caused by the coronavirus (Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua through AP Photo)

Hubei Province has only 150,000 doctors, most of whom are stationed in Wuhan.

To ease pressure on the limited number of doctors currently fighting on the front line, about 6,000 doctors and nurses from all over China have been parachuted in Wuhan and other surrounding cities, hoping to contain the outbreak.

& # 39; Hard work & # 39;

But the lack of doctors is not specific to Wuhan: China simply does not have enough, especially those who work in intensive care.

The World Health Organization says that China has 17 doctors for every 10,000 people, far behind the world's top 82 for every 10,000 people in Cuba. And, while the country has made progress in improving health indicators over the past decade, few see many incentives to become doctors.

"Hypertension and distrust between patients and doctors, the low salary of most doctors and unpredictable hours contribute to the lack of motivation to become a doctor in China," said Zhou, a surgeon at Huaxi Chengdu Hospital I preferred not to. share your full name

"This outbreak has revealed some of the main problems in our health system that should have been addressed before," Zhou added. "I am confident that these problems will be solved soon."

In Wuhan, after having had three days of treatment, Fubin's father is recovering.

Your son is relieved.

"I would be lying if I said I was not terrified that my father could not receive treatment," he said. "I'm glad it's getting better, but there are still so many people who can't get treatment, and the government really should work harder to solve the problem."