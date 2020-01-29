2020 Super Bowl betting: the best trading odds, from Budweiser to Mike Bloomberg

%MINIFYHTMLec3c1050d599f9bf2954d064f4b53d6d11% %MINIFYHTMLec3c1050d599f9bf2954d064f4b53d6d12%

The Super Bowl is upon us, and more than just the teams will take center stage on Super Bowl Sunday. Some of the world's largest companies will seek to delight consumers with their Super Bowl ads, and millions of viewers with no interest in soccer will tune in just to see the ads.

Companies are betting hard to attract new customers with ingenious Super Bowl ads. Fox sold his entire allowance in early December with a high price of more than $ 5 million for 30 seconds, and there are many Super Bowl commercial betting accessories to keep him entertained during the big game.

2020 Super Bowl bets: commercials

How many commercials will a dog have?

Everyone loves dogs. The Puppy Bowl is the most popular Animal Planet show every year, and many advertisers seek to touch our threads by including canines in their commercials. Our four-legged friends have been part of some of the most memorable commercials in Super Bowl history, so we know that at least a couple of brands will present dogs in their commercials for Super Bowl LIV.

The over / under for dogs in commercials in the Super Bowl last year was 5.5, but we didn't see as many dogs as the forecasts expected. There were only three commercials that presented dogs, and we have no definitive information that dogs are part of the Super Bowl ads this year. You can probably bet on Anheuser-Busch to make at least one ad with a dog, but the lack of definitive places for canines makes the game low here.

The Mountain Dew commercial will say, "What are you going to drink?"

How many times will Mike Bloomberg's commercial mention Trump?

Which Anheuser-Busch brand commercial will air first?

Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer -175

Michelob Ultra +250

Budweiser +275

Michelob Pure Gold +400

Which car brand will air first?

Hyundai +175

Kia +300

Porsche +300

Audi +350

Toyota +400

Which beverage brand will air first?

Anheuser-Busch -175

Mountain Dew +150

Coca-Cola +350

Will the Michelob Ultra commercial show a woman on a bicycle?

Michelob Ultra's marketing campaign has focused on health and wellness, and they may want to take advantage of the burgeoning home fitness market. Companies such as Peloton have become fashionable to ride a stationary bike again, and it seems likely that Michelob Ultra will start cycling as some of its most recent commercials have long-distance races. The odds of this are too low for someone to not know something, so go with the "Yes,quot; option here.

Which food brand will be issued first?

Doritos +125

Snickers +150

Cheetos +300

Avocados from Mexico +500

Who will appear first in a commercial starring Jennifer Lopez?

Alex Rodriguez -150

DJ Khaled +110

Will a Mountain Dew commercial say "Here's Johnny,quot;?

Will Betty White be in a Snickers commercial?

Will a Budweiser commercial show an American flag?

This feels like a lock. Anheuser-Busch is known for his patriotism in his Super Bowl ads, and they love to gather around the flag with his flagship drink. In 2016, Budweiser's message was for everyone to join and close the gap between the two main political parties during an election year, and the company is likely to rely on that message once again. Put a lot of juice, but the right side is the "Yes,quot; option here.

Will Donald Trump's commercial say "Super Bowl,quot;?

Will Donald Trump's commercial thank Fox?

Will Mike Bloomberg "climate change,quot; make commercial mention?

Will Mike Bloomberg "gun,quot; make commercial mention?

Will the commercial mention of Mike Bloomberg "dismiss,quot;?

Both Mike Bloomberg and Donald Trump will broadcast 60-second ads during Super Bowl 54, and both campaigns have been closed regarding the content of their commercials.

With the political trial process underway, it may seem like a good bet to take the 4-1 on Bloomberg saying "political trial,quot; during your one-minute announcement, but it is very unlikely to happen. Bloomberg is much more likely to talk about himself and his achievements than criticize Trump, as he still follows the four leading candidates for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party in all major polls.